Business and individuals have racked up a massive $50 billion tax bill that the Australian Taxation Office has warned is "unsustainable".
Putting those paying their tax bills late or not at all, ATO deputy commissioner Vivek Chaudhary told the Tax Institute Summit that the agency was taking "firmer actions" to collect tax debts, including the possibility of legal action.
The huge tax bill, 90 per cent of which is owed by business - including $33 billion from small operators - is five times the size of the Housing Australia Future Fund that is expected to build 30,000 homes in five years and could be enough to pay for between two and five Virginia Class nuclear subs.
Mr Chaudhary said collectable tax debt had soared by 89 per cent in the past four years because firms had got into the habit of putting off paying the tax they owed since the pandemic.
During the COVID-19 outbreak, the ATO redeployed more than 5000 staff, including from tax collection, to handling stimulus payments and other measures to support business and assist taxpayers, including providing extra time to pay.
"For a lot of businesses this was the right thing to do, and it delivered many successes. But it has also had an impact on payment culture, and we are seeing more businesses not paying tax on time since before the pandemic begun," the deputy commissioner said.
The tax debt includes $1.8 billion in unpaid superannuation guarantee payments, which hurts workers, as well as GST and pay as you go withholding tax credits that have been collected but have not been remitted.
But $23 billion is unpaid activity statement debt owed by small business.
"These are concerning and unsustainable trends and we are currently working on addressing this behaviour in the biggest group we see, which is small businesses," Mr Chaudhary said.
"As a consequence of our more lenient approach during the pandemic, we have seen an increased expectation that interest and penalties will be remitted.
"Businesses appear to be de-prioritising payment of tax and super when they should be provisioning for these bills like they would with any other business expenses. This is a a trend we need to turn around."
The federal government has said it wanted to strengthen the ability of the ATO to ensure tax compliance.
The budget included $27 million to improve the agency's data capabilities, including matching employer and super fund data plus $13.2 million on a system to identify unpaid and under-paid super in real time.
My Chaudhary said the ATO was taking firmer action against those paying late or not at all, including legal action against those with large debts, "especially those who are choosing not to engage".
The ATO official acknowledged that many were facing living cost pressures but "it is now time to re-establish the culture of paying tax on time".
"The majority of taxpayers do the right thing in paying tax in full and on time. We also know the community expects all taxpayers to pay the right amount of tax," he said.
"For a vast majority of taxpayers that pay their taxes on time, it's unfair for them that some are choosing not to."
The ATO's shift away from leniency comes amid expectations that the budget will return to deficit this financial year and remain there in coming decades as the nation's revenue base narrows while spending on health, aged care, disability services, defence and on interest payments is expected to grow.
