Australian Taxation Office unpaid tax bill tops $50 billion

Adrian Rollins
Adrian Rollins
Updated September 14 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:30am
Business and individuals have racked up a massive $50 billion tax bill that the Australian Taxation Office has warned is "unsustainable".

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

