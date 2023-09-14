The nation's labour market continues to defy the economic downturn, with the unemployment rate holding at at a near 50-year low.
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show the jobless rate held steady at 3.7 per cent for a second consecutive month in August, with full-time work up by 2800 positions and an extra 62,100 part-time jobs.
The participation rate surged to a record-high 67 per cent last month and the employment to population ratio grew 0.1 of a percentage point to 64.5 per cent - both indicating conditions in the labour market remain tight.
ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said jobs growth continued to average 32,000 a month.
But, hinting that there may be some loosening at the edges, the underemployment rate increased marginally to 6.6 per cent and hours worked slipped 0.5 per cent lower.
However, Mr Jarvis said that despite the small decline in August, hours worked were up 3.7 per cent from a year earlier, and are growing faster than employment.
"The strength in hours worked over the past year, relative to employment growth, shows the demand for labour is continuing to be met by people working more hours, to some extent," he said.
The ABS statistician added that the underutilisation rate, though marginally higher, was still well below pre-pandemic levels and, "before the pandemic, the last time we saw it this low was in September 2008.
More to come.
