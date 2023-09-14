The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Breaking

Australian labour market continues to defy the economic downturn

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated September 14 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The nation's labour market continues to defy the economic downturn, with the unemployment rate holding at at a near 50-year low.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.