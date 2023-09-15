It's not until he meets his wife Adela (Rosa Salazar, Bird Box) and includes her in the plans to become an astronaut that things really get into motion. Adela is a force to be reckoned with - she is immensely loving and generous, but refuses to be parked on the sidelines. Salazar does a great job with her, and props to the writers (Abella, Bettina Gilois and Hernan Jiménez) for elevating her beyond "the wife". Adela's role is arguably the heart and soul of A Million Miles Away.