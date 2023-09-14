Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got a musician turning heads on NFL coverage, the injury spotlight on a Capitals star and the search for Canberra's best golf course.
You might have seen the footage of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaping a tackle and throwing a dime, or Tyreek Hill leaving scorch marks on the turf - but you've never heard an NFL highlight reel quite like this.
The voice of Canberra musician Max O'Sullivan - 'MAXO' in the music world - is being beamed throughout ESPN coverage with his new single Can't Hold Me Back.
If O'Sullivan ever needed another reason to kick back and watch ESPN's NFL coverage this season, it's this bucket list moment.
"It was a great right place, right time moment," O'Sullivan said.
"My management in the UK had previously done a bit of work with the new head of sync at United Masters who do a lot of work with ESPN. He was looking for more music outside of rap that would suit the sports theme. Enter Can't Hold Me Back.
"My management showed him some of my previous music and Can't Hold Me Back which we were just starting to plan the release for. He loved it. We got on a zoom call and hit it off and I signed a sync deal with them that week.
"Even more crazy is they had a meeting with ESPN that week and got it pitched and licensed before the song had even come out. It was so crazy how fast it all went.
"It's definitely been a dream come true and was a pinch me moment when it first got played, I don't know where it was aired yet so can't wait for the footage, but saw I got 500 Shazams in a day in the US and payment came through the next day, it was so cool.
"I've always wrote songs to inspire and uplift and have been aiming at a big sports sync for a while now, so don't be surprised if a few from the back catalogue get licensed, too, now that I've finally landed one."
MAXO's music has already hit No.7 on the iTunes Australia charts, been spun on global radio stations and received a range of sync placements with major retail playlists and on MTV - enter Teen Mum UK - and Sky Sports.
Couple that with television appearances, tours across Australia and the United States and more than 1.7 million streams on Spotify, and you start to think this kid from Canberra is going alright.
The rebuild is on at Seiffert Oval - but we're not talking about the grandstand.
The Queanbeyan Blues are in overdrive as the club looks to re-establish itself as a force in the Canberra Raiders Cup, confident they will be able to field a reserve grade team next year to shore up the club's future.
Former Blues playmaker Jeremy Braun has been appointed first grade coach for 2024, with Jeremy Osborne taking the reins in reserve grade - provided the club can get the numbers. Club favourite Keni Kawaleva will coach the under-19s.
The Blues needed dispensation to field a team in the Canberra Raiders Cup this year after failing to field a reserve grade side following a mass player exodus, and once took the drastic step of forfeiting a first grade game due to a lack of players.
Braun coached the Blues' under-19s team this year and is hopeful of orchestrating a major turnaround for the region's most successful club.
"A lot of work to be done, but with juniors like Cooper [Lasscock] coming through, we'll be right in a couple of years," Braun said.
"It was a tough battle. We had six or seven some weeks up playing first grade. Thank God for the under-17s, Cooper and my young bloke's side.
"I would get six or seven of them a week, they'd back up from a Friday night to come and help the 19s, otherwise we would have struggled to field a side with the guys we had to send up to first grade.
"It was a tough year without reserve grade. The 17s and the 19s, I'm really proud of how they stepped up for the senior grades. It's a good sign."
It's week one of pre-season and Alex Bunton is sitting on the sidelines.
But Canberra Capitals fans can rest easy - the injury-riddled star feels "amazing" and is easing her way back into training after going away with the Opals and will come out "all guns blazing" at practice next week.
Bunton defied the odds to make a WNBL comeback which ultimately led to an Opals recall, giving her a second chance at the career that had once ended prematurely.
"The special moment for me was to see my number on an Australian jersey again. That was something I didn't think would happen for a while," Bunton said.
"No pressure on myself, I'm just taking it as it comes. The opportunities, I'll just grasp them when I can. Hopefully I have a good WNBL season, injury-free - touch wood - and just prove myself."
Tim Tszyu is counting down the days until September 30. Because the moment Jermell Charlo enters the ring to face Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in Las Vegas, Australia's boxing star becomes a world champion.
Then Tszyu - the current interim WBO super welterweight titleholder - has a chance to follow in his father's footsteps and unify the division.
Tszyu will take on American Brian Mendoza - the interim WBC champion - at the Gold Coast Exhibition Centre on October 15.
Both interim champions will be elevated to world champions once Charlo faces Alvarez and is stripped of his titles, meaning Tszyu can shed the placeholder tag and hold two of the four major world titles.
"Very grateful for this opportunity again, to be fighting for a third time this year and in front of crazy Gold Coast fans, it's always an honour," Tszyu said.
"To be doing it against a credible champion such as Mendoza, it's another honour. It's a big opportunity for myself to show the world - to keep showing the world - who I am and where I'm from."
Imagine you're taking the best 18 holes across Canberra and putting them all together on one golf course - well, that's just what we're about to do.
Depending on who you ask, a case could be made for all 18 of the best holes in the region to come from Federal and Royal Canberra - which is why we want to hear from you.
The criteria can range from the most picturesque to the most challenging or, if you're a battler like me, it might even be the hole that gives you the best chance of getting to the green within four strokes.
Maybe it's a hole from the Canberra Public Golf Course - the no-collar club once likened to an overgrown goat track which now opens its doors to dogs to join you while you play.
