In a move set to inflame the debate over territory rights, the federal Coalition is seeking to overturn the ACT Labor-Greens government's controversial drug decriminalisation laws.
A "totally shocked and dismayed" Opposition Leader Peter Dutton backs the attack on the laws, which were introduced as a harm reduction measure just months after the last territory election. He said the territory's dealings on drugs were madness and a disgrace, but ACT independent David Pocock has slammed the move as another hugely disappointing attack on territory rights.
Here's what Canberra Times readers had to say about the controversial drug laws and the federal government interfering with the ACT.
Marion M writes: I can't believe how stupid some politicians are. Don't they realise that drugs are freely available NOW and have been since prohibition handed the manufacture and sale of certain drugs over to organised crime where there are no regulations what so ever. This small step by the ACT government is to try and achieve better outcomes ie treat drug use as a health issue. It won't mean that suddenly these drugs will be on our streets - they are there NOW. This new law will make very little difference except that it might (provided the police get onside) keep small time users out of the criminal justice system and encourage them into health facilities and education. Why oh why is this so difficult?? It is being done in several countries overseas
Katy S writes: The model the ACT is trying to emulate requires a huge injection of cash into the health system to provide health solutions to drug use. There has been no, absolutely no announcement of this health care side of the equation. In cities overseas who have tried this model without additional health support, it has been a disaster.
Alain B writes: Got to love Liberals and their brand of democracy. Just don't do anything they don't want you to do.
Veronica L writes: Unbelievable to try and paint Canberra as a drug capital. I moved here from Melbourne and though I love it, if anyone here wants to see a drug capital, just look south. Melbourne should be looking up to Canberra and learning from the ACT's pill testing and decriminalisation.
Ian D writes: Pill testing does help - it let's people know what is in the thing they are about to take - what you have sir is a problem with the individual liberty of the person to then chose to take it
Sean B writes: The big thing that people should know about pill testing is that many kids who have their pills tested decide to dump them after talking to the trained healthcare professionals. I know I'd rather my kid speak to a Dr before making a decision on whether or not to take a drug than a drug dealer.
John E writes: Isn't it interesting how this is all about "territory rights" and how the nasty federal government members are supposedly trying to oppress territoriality - and there is absolutely no mention of the federal government activity related to Victoria's disastrous bid for the Commonwealth Games. Clearly this article is highly-selective to a degree that totally distorts the perception of the residents of the ACT and the debate.
Lucy M writes: In moments like this, it's important to remember that people were doing drugs openly and legally all through our history. The War on Drugs started in the 70s, is an American cultural import, and has no historical basis. People like to assume it's some loopy progressive goal to decriminalise, when it's nothing more than a return to how things were before.
Dan O'B writes: Another NO rolls out from the LNP used NO yard and its not even their showroom.
Mohammed A writes: The reason why the "war on drugs" has never worked in Australia is because the penalties are too soft. Make penalties harsher (not a good behaviour bond) and people will stop using. It has been proven in other countries. I have seen to many young people destroy their lives.
Michael H writes: "If they would like to see changes in the ACT's laws, I would encourage them to run for the Legislative Assembly at next year's election." Exactly right Mr Pocock! These federal Liberals love threatening the takeover of ACT democracy by foul means rather than fair.
Matthew D writes: The ACT's new laws are born of evidence based policy that recognises the failure of the "war on drugs" approach much loved by current and former police officers. The opposition to this policy is a perfect example of the failure of conservatism.
