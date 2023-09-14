Marion M writes: I can't believe how stupid some politicians are. Don't they realise that drugs are freely available NOW and have been since prohibition handed the manufacture and sale of certain drugs over to organised crime where there are no regulations what so ever. This small step by the ACT government is to try and achieve better outcomes ie treat drug use as a health issue. It won't mean that suddenly these drugs will be on our streets - they are there NOW. This new law will make very little difference except that it might (provided the police get onside) keep small time users out of the criminal justice system and encourage them into health facilities and education. Why oh why is this so difficult?? It is being done in several countries overseas

