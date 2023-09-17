Every Thursday, a band of comrades gets together and forms, well, a band of musicians. The veterans of every type of trauma get together to make music.
They aren't The Beatles but they are a tight band in the sense that they lean on each other, quietly and often without words. The music does the talking.
But next Thursday is their last session at their musical home on the old CSIRO site in Crace. The developers are moving in so they have to move out.
They have been offered a room at the BMS Academy in Phillip, and for that they are grateful - "BMS have been terrific," Col Greef says.
But what they really need is a room where they can leave equipment so they don't have to cart amplifiers and gear back and forth every week.
"We've been together in this place for eight years and we want to stick together - this group of people means everything," Navy veteran and founder Col Greef says.
"If we can't get a place, it frightens me what will happen if we can't stick together."
They are veterans from the military but also from the emergency services - they are those people who turn up first at accidents on our roads and fires in our houses.
"We have to keep this group together - these men and women," Col Greef says. "If we disband our mental health is going to get worse."
It is a band of brothers with the exception of Hilary Fletcher who was in forensics in the Australian Federal Police. Her job was to be among the first on the scene at the grimmest of murders. She was sent to the Bali bombings.
For her, the beauty of the guitar group is that people who have known trauma - and who live with that memory years after the event - come together amongst people who understand.
"We know that we've had hard times but we don't need to talk about them if you don't want to," she says.
"If someone is having a bad day, you can identify it - play a song they like; try to make the two hours we spend together easy.
"You look forward to it because you know you are in a safe place, and there's no judgement."
And Col Greef wants more people to come. He thinks there's a lot of pain out there and that pain would be eased if those nursing their memories came and played music.
"I know someone who just can't get motivated," he says.
"It doesn't matter if someone can't play the guitar. We'll teach them three chords and we'll teach them a hundred songs with three chords.
"And we'll give them a guitar. These guitars have been donated by the Canberra public for veterans.
He was a Brit who answered an advert for the Royal Australian Navy and signed up in 1978, never having been to Australia.
He arrived with five suitcases, a wife and two babies - and immense enthusiasm and good will.
"If anyone wants to get involved, they can give me a call on 0455 143581."
