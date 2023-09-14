Vikings president Brendan Allardyce has declared new coach Ryan Schultz has the potential to follow Dan McKellar's path to the Brumbies and Wallabies.
The Queenslander will replace Nick Scrivener as the club's director of rugby and head coach on a two-year deal. Schultz has been tasked with running the region's most powerful club and developing a talent-rich pipeline of emerging players.
The youngster beat out a hotshot field featuring multiple coaches with international experience.
Schultz is highly regarded in Queensland and is the Reds Academy coach. He was previously director of rugby at Brisbane club side Brothers and is the head coach at Anglican Church Grammar School.
Vikings hope the emerging mentor will follow a trail first forged by Chris Hickey, who went on to coach the NSW Waratahs. McKellar also cut his teeth in Brisbane before joining Vikings and taking his career to new heights.
Schultz is considered one of the most promising coaching prospects since McKellar and Allardyce said the coach will play a key role developing the next generation of emerging players
"Ryan's got experience with community rugby in terms of running a program," he said. "He's got well-rounded experience and he's at the pointy end at the Reds Academy and Hospital Cup.
"In Queensland he's revered as the next big thing. He's an emerging coach who can grow with the club, much like Dan McKellar. He's on the pathway to something big and we're happy to facilitate as long as we can."
The new leader has had meetings with Vikings staff this week but won't officially start work until late October. There likely won't be many changes to the club's coaching teams, but they will need to replace defence coach John Ulugia after he joined the Brumbies as scrum coach.
While Schultz has been hired to develop youngsters into first grade players and future Brumbies, Vikings have been eager to set the bar for on field results high.
The club hasn't won a first grade premiership since 2018 and fell short at the final hurdle this season.
Schultz has not been recruited to rebuild the club, he's been signed to build on the existing platform and Allardyce said a John I Dent Cup title is the goal for 2024.
It's a challenge the new leader is eager to embrace.
"As an aspirational coach, the role has been a great opportunity for a lot of my predecessors," Schultz said. "Being involved in a club with history and the success it has is something I'm really excited to be part of.
"Hopefully I can add to the great work the club has done over many years, bring some new ideas and continue to contribute to building a really strong community around the place."
