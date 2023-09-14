Times Past: September 15, 1987

While the people of Canberra didn't see the need to turn up to Old Parliament House for the 35th opening of Parliament ceremony, The Canberra Times was there on this day in 1987 to report on the small crowd outside the "little wedding cake" building.
"When you can count the members in a crowd, son, whatever it is they're watching, it's not worth reporting," said an old editor once.
According to that advice, the splendid pageantry that accompanied the previous day's opening of Australia's 35th Parliament would not be worth reporting. 68 people were counted standing outside the barricades at [Old] Parliament House.
The public displayed an immense lack of interest in what was surely a matter of some historic moment. At the very least, it was fine theatre. It was the last time Parliament would open in the little old white wedding cake that had been for 60 years the nation's "provisional" Parliament House.
"What is happening here?" asked a young Scandinavian tourist. After an explanation about the parade of young cadets from the Royal Military College, Duntroon, why they were there and who the man was standing on the steps (the Governor-General), he asked, "Where are all the people then?". It is perhaps understandable that such an occasion failed to draw a crowd due to the new big house being built on the hill that was getting all the attention. Still with the sun pouring down from a blue sky and a gentle breeze rippling the 40 flags outside the old building, it was a perfect day to sit on the parliamentary lawns and absorb the ambience of the pomp and circumstance.
The day might have belonged to the politicians, parliamentary officials and the vice-regals inside the old wedding cake, but outside the military owned the territory. A guard of 100 RMC cadets carried out some of the most startling and perfectly choreographed foot-stomping anyone would be likely to discover.
The marching music was provided by a combined RMC and 2nd Military District Band, their brass adornments sparkling in the sun.
After the brass band had played their tunes and the 19 gun salute from Mount Ainslie had finished thundering, Sir Ninian Stephen inspected the guard. The sound of the brass band drifted across people in the Parliamentary rose garden, the blue sky and warm sun made it feel like another world and another time. It was hard to imagine that such a colonial-style ceremony would occur at Australia's next Parliament House.
