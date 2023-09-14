The Canberra Times
Times Past: September 15, 1987

By Jess Hollingsworth
September 15 2023 - 12:00am
While the people of Canberra didn't see the need to turn up to Old Parliament House for the 35th opening of Parliament ceremony, The Canberra Times was there on this day in 1987 to report on the small crowd outside the "little wedding cake" building.

