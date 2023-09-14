Times Past: September 15, 1987

"What is happening here?" asked a young Scandinavian tourist. After an explanation about the parade of young cadets from the Royal Military College, Duntroon, why they were there and who the man was standing on the steps (the Governor-General), he asked, "Where are all the people then?". It is perhaps understandable that such an occasion failed to draw a crowd due to the new big house being built on the hill that was getting all the attention. Still with the sun pouring down from a blue sky and a gentle breeze rippling the 40 flags outside the old building, it was a perfect day to sit on the parliamentary lawns and absorb the ambience of the pomp and circumstance.

