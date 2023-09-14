Blooming flowers and model ships this beautiful spring weekend

Spring has sprung and now is the time to enjoy some beautiful blooms, not just at Floriade.
The Canberra Orchid Show is on this weekend, at the Ainslie Football Club.
The show is open Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 3pm.
Entry is $5.
Children aged 14 and under have free entry.
There will be displays of flowering plants and sales of orchids and gardening products.
The club is at 52 Wakefield Avenue in Ainslie.
The Horticultural Society of Canberra is holding its Spring Bulb and Camellia Show this weekend.
It's on in the Lancaster Hall of the Wesley Centre on National Circuit, Forrest.
It's open 11am to 4pm on Saturday and 11am to 3.15pm on Sunday.
There will be lots of daffodils.
Entry is by gold coin donation.
There will also be plants for sale over the weekend.
The show is one of the big events of the Horticultural Society, which was formed in 1929 to "foster the spirit of gardening" in the new national capital.
Come along and see the Canberra Model Shipwright Society's annual display of model ships.
It's on this weekend at the Mount Rogers Primary School on Alfred Hill Drive in Melba.
Opening times are Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday 10am to 3pm.
There will be more than 60 models in display including submarines, Murray River steamers, wooden sailing ships and exhibitions of everything from scale rope making to 3D printing.
Also on display will be partly-constructed models to show and lots of models to be raffled off as prizes.
