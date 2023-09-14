In De Summertime owner David O'Keeffe has spent the past few years chasing a group victory for the mare.
So there was no way he was going to miss her latest shot at glory. Even if he's on the other side of the world.
O'Keeffe will tune in from the Bahamas, where he is on holidays, when the mare lines up in Friday's group 3 Tibby Stakes at Newcastle.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
The horse is a $41 outsider, but has form in Sydney and trainer Keith Dryden is confident she can surprise her more fancied rivals.
"It's a bit of a task first-up but the owner would like her to go to a group race," Dryden said.
"She's not a bad horse but she's a real outside chance in the race. If we can run a place we'll get a bit of black-type and help her breeding prospects."
In De Summertime is the latest talent to emerge from Dryden's stable, and looks to follow the path of retiring star Handle The Truth.
The veteran will retire after running in the inaugural $250,000 Canberra Community Chest in November. The race will see horses partner with local charities and $50,000 donated to the organisations. Applications for interested charities are open.
Closer to home, the trainer has 10 runners at Friday's Thoroughbred Park meeting.
Bringbackthebears is the pick of the bunch and Dryden is eager to see the horse transition back to grass after a string of impressive results on Canberra's synthetic Acton track.
"We've drawn a barrier so we'll ride him where we want him," he said. "He's had a few runs so this could be his last before a break but if he wins, we might have a crack at another race."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.