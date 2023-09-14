Is territory interference just the thin end of the political wedge?

First Canavan, now Cash ("Territory rights: Federal Coalition seeks to overturn the ACT government's drug laws", September 14).
This suggests more than a casual link to Zed-ism in local politics, given both Opposition senators were close Coalition hard-right faction colleagues and strong supporters of the former ACT senator.
After October 14, ACT issues might experience more aggressive interference with the organisational and financial help of the federal and ACT Liberals' dependable and nefarious ally, Advance.
Here we go again. Personally, I do not agree entirely with euthanasia, or use of illicit drugs. But along with pretty well most Canberrans I resent the interference of federal politicians in territory matters.
We had self-government imposed upon us. With that imposition came rights and responsibilities to manage our own affairs.
Why then is the federal Liberal Party stuck in the rut of somehow imagining that the ACT is their plaything, to do with as they please?
Why do they attempt to overturn anything that offends their particular sensibilities. My answer to Dutton and company is simply "hands off".
The article by Andrew Leigh MP on the importance of randomised controlled trials ("Albanese government's Australian Centre for Evaluation to champion high-quality randomised trials", September 12), reminded me of an RCT my team conducted 15 years ago.
Researchers at the ANU and UC investigated the effect of well-taught physical education (PE) in primary schools. We called it the LOOK project and it involved 840 children in 29 ACT government primary schools, none of which conducted regular quality PE. We supplied 13 of the schools with specialist PE teachers for four years, and they taught two PE lessons every week as the children progressed through grades three to six. Our control group of 16 schools continued on as usual without any regular quality PE classes.
By the end of grade six children who received PE had markedly improved health and academic outcomes: lower incidence of overweight and obesity; lower incidences of "at risk" blood LDL cholesterol and insulin levels; and improved NAPLAN scores. Results were widely disseminated both publicly and academically.
Disappointingly, little action has been taken by state and territory governments to improve the status of PE in our government schools.
Shouldn't our education policy makers follow Andrew Leigh's advice and acknowledge and act on clear outcomes of RCTs?
I wish to add my agreement with Mario Stivala's comments (Letters, September 9) and add some more.
We cannot trust any political group these days. We cannot trust judges and we cannot trust "journos" who lie and exaggerate.
How can we trust undefined and allegedly representative Indigenous group, the composition of which is unknown?
On Wednesday, September 13 you published a letter which attributed to me a quotation referring to the forthcoming Voice referendum.
The words quoted were those of my namesake, the Honourable David Lindsay Harper AM KC, a retired judge of the Court of Appeal of the Supreme Court of Victoria.
He and I know each other and have been the victims of similar misunderstandings in the past.
I have great admiration for the other David Harper but should not necessarily be taken to agree with his views about the referendum.
I have my own views on that subject and will vote in accordance with them but do not seek to influence anyone else in that regard.
I was initially unsure whether to be insulted or amused by MLA Peter Cain's rhetorical question "Would a family be able to live effectively in a 120-square-metre granny flat [?]" ("'Unambitious' RZ1 zoning changes don't go far enough: Libs", September 12).
We have lived and raised a family quite "effectively" over the last 28 years in our three-bedroom monocrete ex-guvvy of 107 square metres.
As it is one of many hundreds of identical houses built across Canberra - and of a similar size to an even greater number of adjacent privately built houses - I presume we are only one of thousands of families able to live "effectively" in what is a modest but perfectly adequate house.
So I conclude that Mr Cain's question should simply not be taken seriously.
How ridiculous of Mr Cain to assume every family needs a McMansion to "live effectively". Like many in Belconnen we have a less than 120 square metre ex-guvvy and it suits us very well.
One reason is the the big leafy backyard. I wonder how many will give up that increasingly rare space under the new RZ1 rules?
There is some noise in Canberra about the teaching of phonics. I'm a teacher registered in the ACT. Based on my teaching experience soon I'll be eligible for the maximum rate of pay of $120,000 per annum.
At no point in my own education or personal experience have I been taught phonics, let alone how to teach it.
Surely if the community are calling for teachers to teach phonics, governments would be making effort to ensure all teachers knew how to teach it.
I was cycling along the Barton Highway on Sunday morning when I was passed by a convoy of massive utes and trucks waving flags saying "I got you".
Further research revealed that they were raising awareness for suicide prevention. Oh the irony. Large SUVs and dual cab utes (e.g. Ram, Hilux) are a huge risk to vulnerable road users and their increasing numbers on Australian roads has been harmful to road safety.
While I applaud those drivers for caring about saving lives, I wish we would also care about cyclists and pedestrians and do more to get these death machines off the road.
Having read of the potential horrors predicted by some to follow from a "yes" vote for the Voice I re-read the constitution to judge for myself. It had changed little since I first read it as a student in 1970.
It is a prenuptial contract signed by the states upon their marriage as a federation in 1901. It sets out who gets what: powers, responsibilities.
It is an exceedingly prosaic document setting out how the new layer of government will be elected and within which boundaries it will operate.
I urge readers of your paper to ignore the dire predictions of those who have likely never read the actual document. Read it for yourselves and be not afraid of acknowledging the Indigenous people so blatantly ignored by the founding fathers.
There was a time we had a land-to-house plot ratio. A certain amount of trees and green space to cool down the block, to buffer homes from neighbours to provide an outdoor area to play, relax in, and share with the birds and bees and possums.
I live under constant fear of a development on my fence line that will ruin my liveability and wipe out the wildlife around me that I share my home with. I don't live in a large house on a large block but I am surrounded with garden and trees.
Better designed homes don't need a huge footprint. Whether it is McMansions taking up huge blocks or four-storey developments, again taking up the whole block, the environmental footprint and imposing impact to neighbouring homes is the same.
Bring back the ratio and enforce better design.
I cannot agree with Amy Blain's contention (Letters, September 11) that we should not let "heritage" stop owners putting solar panels on their houses.
Heritage conservation is pointless unless its chosen examples retain the characteristics of the era it is seeking to conserve.
Rooftop solar panels simply don't belong on, say, a heritage building deemed worthy of retention.
Given the very low proportion of properties chosen for heritage conservation the effect of their being precluded from installing solar panels is utterly miniscule in the big picture.
Mr Dutton seems to have washed his hands of ever getting a Liberal Senator elected in the ACT. Either that or he just thinks Canberrans are mugs. One thing is for certain Zed's hopes of a comeback have just gone out the window.
Unlike Michael White (Letters, September 12) I am an NRL man. But with family in Melbourne I do take an interest in AFL. I laugh at the way they gloss over any lack of discipline - on and off the field - in their attempts to give AFL a squeaky clean image. In NRL the up-front style and lack of discipline makes rugby league the Shakespeare of football codes.
To address Doug Hurst's question (Letters, September 12) about singling out one group for special treatment the answer is the Qantas Chairman's Lounge.
When will the much-loved outdoor Phillip pool reopen? Woden will soon be sweltering but the great ACT government silence continues.
Further to your columnist Mark Kenny's characterisation of Sir Keir Starmer, British Labour's current leader, as "pathologically cautious" (September 10), is there any truth to the rumour their very first parliamentary leader, Keir Hardie (1856 - 1915), is considering changing his name by dead (sic) poll?
I was horrified to receive an unsolicited SMS from Jacinta Price directing me to a Liberal Party website in order to harvest my personal details. How are politicians exempt from anti-spam laws, allowing coercion of undecided voters? I'm sorry, Senator Price, you don't have my vote.
What, if anything, is the ACT government doing to encourage white-roofed houses in Canberra. As the sun's rays are reflected, not absorbed, white roofs significantly reduce inside temperatures and reduce electricity consumption in hot weather.
Seemingly, Marcia Langton comes to bury the "yes" vote, not to praise it. She's not helping the cause by calling people dumb and racists.
It was nice to hear from Doug Hurst (Letters, September 11) holding forth robustly as ever, this time on the Voice. He's been quiet of late. I had expected a take-down of any of the UN's latest terrifying climate reports but perhaps he was distracted by the catastrophic weather going on all around the world.
The love fest between Putin and Kim Jong Un involving an armoured train, a launch pad and honour guards wouldn't be out of place in a James Bond movie. It's true, fact can be stranger than fiction. Where does this end?
