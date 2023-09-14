Is territory interference just the thin end of the political wedge?

Researchers at the ANU and UC investigated the effect of well-taught physical education (PE) in primary schools. We called it the LOOK project and it involved 840 children in 29 ACT government primary schools, none of which conducted regular quality PE. We supplied 13 of the schools with specialist PE teachers for four years, and they taught two PE lessons every week as the children progressed through grades three to six. Our control group of 16 schools continued on as usual without any regular quality PE classes.