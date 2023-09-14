"The Bobby Lewis is a very strong race as it always is. Zoutori has very good first-up form and has run well down the Flemington straight previously. I've got my fingers crossed he'll be competitive on Saturday. I think he'll be around the money. With this race under his belt he should be in peak condition to run in the group 2 Gilgamesh Stakes at Flemington on October 7. Nodachi shows promise. We had to run her in the Exford on Saturday against the colts and geldings. I would have preferred if she ran against the fillies. I was happy with her first-up effort at the Valley. Fragile Love is a nice filly. She shows a lot of promise having won two of her three starts. I was very happy with her first-up win at Bendigo last month. The Cap D'Antibes is a hot race. There's plenty of good fillies but I think she should run well."