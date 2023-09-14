Loyalty was one of the major reasons trainer Mathew Ellerton secured champion jockey Damian Lane to ride his three runners at Flemington on Saturday.
Lane, who booted home three winners at Wednesday's Sandown meeting, rides Nodachi, Fragile Love and Zoutori for Ellerton on the big 10-race program which features the running of the $750,000 group 1 Makybe Diva Stakes.
The Flemington-based trainer told ACM Racing Lane would have had offers from other trainers to ride runners in the races his horses are running in.
"I'm very lucky Damian has decided to ride our three horses," Ellerton said.
"It's definitely a huge advantage having Damian ride your horses in races. Damian is one of the best jockeys in Australia and he's shown with his performances overseas he can match it with the best on the world stage. We've been lucky to have had a lot of success with Damian over the years but all the big trainers are chasing his services to ride not only over the spring but also at mid-week meetings. Damian is very loyal. He's stayed with my runners because he's just so loyal. He's ridden horses for me since he came over from Western Australia as a young apprentice and we've been good mates ever since but I fully understand if he decided to ride other horses in the races my runners are in."
Ellerton saddles up Nodachi in the $175,000 listed Exford Plate (1400m), Fragile Love takes her place in the $175,000 Cap D'Antibes Stakes, while Zoutori is his runner in the $300,000 group 2 Bobbie Lewis Stakes.
"I'm really happy with Zoutori leading into the Bobby Lewis," he said.
"The Bobby Lewis is a very strong race as it always is. Zoutori has very good first-up form and has run well down the Flemington straight previously. I've got my fingers crossed he'll be competitive on Saturday. I think he'll be around the money. With this race under his belt he should be in peak condition to run in the group 2 Gilgamesh Stakes at Flemington on October 7. Nodachi shows promise. We had to run her in the Exford on Saturday against the colts and geldings. I would have preferred if she ran against the fillies. I was happy with her first-up effort at the Valley. Fragile Love is a nice filly. She shows a lot of promise having won two of her three starts. I was very happy with her first-up win at Bendigo last month. The Cap D'Antibes is a hot race. There's plenty of good fillies but I think she should run well."
Bet365 are betting double-figure odds for Ellerton's three runners in its early betting markets. Nodachi is a $17 hope, Fragile Love is a $19 chance while Zoutori is rated a $31 pop.
Only seven runners will face the starter in Saturday's $750,000 group 1 Makybe Diva Stakes. The top two in betting with Bet365 are Mr Brightside ($1.90) and Alligator Blood ($3.90). The Chris Waller-trained Princess Grace is rated some chance following her second placing in the Memsie Stakes. Princess Grace, who is to be ridden by Victoria's leading jockey Blake Shinn, is a $4.60 chance.
Sydney racing heads to Randwick on Saturday with the $1 million 7 Stakes (1600m) as the main race on the program. Champion trainer Chris Waller saddles up four of the 12 runners in the feature. Bet365 have put Waller's Fangirl on top as the $3.30 favourite. Top Warwick Farm trainer Annabel Neasham accepted with Zaaki and My Oberon for the $1 million contest.
Melbourne Cup-winning trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have six runners at Randwick including the smart filly Tiz Invincible in the $300,000 group 2 Tea Rose Stakes. Tiz Invincible is chasing her third consecutive victory in this campaign in the 1400m race.
Maher said he was happy how she had progressed since her last start win in the group 2 Furious Stakes at Randwick.
"Tiz Invincible has trained on well from her win in the Furious," Maher said.
"I've always had the opinion she would be better suited to races over 1400 metres and we get that in the Tea Rose. I can't fault her condition and top apprentice jockey Zac Lloyd who rode her to victory in the Furious retains the ride on Saturday."
Bet365 have installed Tiz Invincible as a $4 chance. She is equal-favourite for the black-type race with the Gary Portelli-trained Kimochi.
