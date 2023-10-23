I find beauty in the elegant simplicity of science and technology.
As we usher in a new era of the global economy, Australia finds itself in an enviable position, ready to capitalise on emerging opportunities we've not yet even imagined.
Nowhere is this more apparent than in the renewable energy sector.
Australia is rich in three pivotal resources: sunlight, wind and open space.
Yet, harnessing these elements effectively presents a logistical challenge, particularly when it comes to energy storage.
Traditionally, the solution to this storage dilemma has been batteries.
But, these are far from perfect.
Innovation, however, is alive and well and, as we explore Australia's regional areas, an alternative solution comes into view: pumped hydro storage.
Hydroelectric power is not new; it was first used in England in 1878, when Lord Armstrong used hydro to illuminate an arc lamp in his art gallery.
The first commercial hydroelectric plant came into existence in Wisconsin, USA, in 1882.
Many people would be familiar with the Niagara Falls hydroelectric project, involving innovators Nikola Tesla and George Westinghouse, which commenced operations in 1895.
The concept of pumped hydroelectric storage systems started to take shape in the 1940s.
These systems are beautifully simple in design, relying on two key parameters: the volume of water and the height from which it falls.
Researchers at the University of New South Wales have identified that Australia's farmlands contain 30,000 pairs of dams suitable for small-scale pumped hydro storage.
Each of these setups would involve two dams situated within 500 metres of each other, on a land slope of at least 17 per cent.
This configuration allows for a height drop of 84 metres over a 500 metre pipeline.
Just one megalitre of water could store up to 180 kWh of energy at 80 per cent efficiency.
The researchers were conservative and looked for reservoir pairs that could store at least 30 kWh - equivalent to a day and a half's energy usage for a typical household.
Of course, there are complexities involved in actual implementation.
You'd need to construct pipelines, install generators and pumps, and ensure connectivity to the existing electrical grid.
Yet, despite these challenges, it's hard to deny the promise that pumped hydro storage holds.
In whatever form it takes - be it large scale or small - pumped hydro will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping Australia's renewable energy landscape in the years to come.
