The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Walk4BrainCancer to take place in Canberra this month

By Staff Reporters
September 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Easton, right, with her sister Amy. Picture supplied
Emma Easton, right, with her sister Amy. Picture supplied

Walk4BrainCancer takes place in Canberra this month to raise money and awareness for the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, the largest dedicated funder of brain cancer research in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.