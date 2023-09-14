Walk4BrainCancer takes place in Canberra this month to raise money and awareness for the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, the largest dedicated funder of brain cancer research in Australia.
Walk4BrainCancer Canberra, which will follow the bridge-to-bridge walk around Lake Burley Griffin on Sunday, September 24 will unite brain cancer patients, survivors and their families and friends to raise funds and awareness of brain cancer - Australia's leading cause of cancer death in children and adults under 40.
Joining the walk will be the Easton family who earlier this year lost their daughter and sister, Emma Easton following her battle with a Diffuse Leptomeningeal Glioneuronal Tumour, a rare central nervous system tumour.
Emma's vibrant life led her from Sydney to Canberra, where she pursued a career with the Department of Health, becoming an avid supporter of the CBR Brave ice hockey team and a regular at her gym. Her life took an unexpected turn when she was diagnosed with DLGNT in July 2021, setting her on a journey that would forever change the lives of her family and friends.
Emma passed away in May this year, less than a fortnight after her 35th birthday.
Her sister Amy said Emma lived a full life with the diagnosis, even completing the Walk4BrainCancer in Canberra last year, two weeks after completing radiation treatment.
"Emma was determined to make sure she attended every event for her friends like weddings and baby showers knowing that she'd never get the chance to have any of that," she said.
"She gave more to people than they even realised during that period. She was like a camel conserving energy so that she was the best she could be to make those memories and moments really special for her friends."
DLGNT was only recognised as a World Health Organisation CNS tumour in 2016. For Emma, this meant there was no established way for doctors to classify the growth and spread of the tumour. With no regulatory WHO grading, the cause, progression and prognosis of the tumour are all unknown, emphasising the importance of Cure Brain Cancer Foundation's work to fund continued research and trials.
Emma's diagnosis marked the beginning of a challenging period for the Easton family. Her journey from diagnosis to her passing in 2023 was marked by "resilience, strength, and unrelenting support from her loved ones".
In honour of Emma's memory the Always Brave team is taking part in the Walk4BrainCancer Canberra this year.
The Canberra event aims to raise $85,000 for the foundation, contributing to the $2 million goal set nationally.
The Walk4BrainCancer Canberra will start from 8.30am on the Patrick White Lawns outside the National Library on Sunday, September 24.
Register for the Canberra walk here.
