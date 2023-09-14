Liberal senator and prominent "no" campaigner Jacinta Nampijinpa Price revealed she has received "the most revolting messages" after her personal phone number was leaked on Twitter this week.
Speaking at the National Press Club on Thursday, Senator Price - who is leading Fair Australia's campaign against the Voice to Parliament - said she had been "absolutely bombarded with the most revolting messages, voicemail messages, that you could think of" after her number was shared online.
Senator Price was responding to a question about her affiliation with conservative lobby group Advance - who is behind the Fair Australia campaign - and whether she felt responsible for key campaign members accused of racist comments and behaviour.
The shadow minister for Indigenous Australians said "we have seen ugliness on display from right across the board", since the referendum was announced.
"I know myself, Warren Mundine, have been the subject of horrible racial vilification, right up to my personal phone number was on Twitter yesterday," she said.
"I am no stranger to horrible, horrible abuse and what I will say is that the Prime Minister needs to take responsibility for the division we are now confronted with."
Senator Price accused Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of dividing Australia by calling for this referendum.
"He chose to take this path to divide our nation, to not undergo the appropriate processes, to involve the Australian people in constitutional conventions and to bring everybody along for the ride and I condemn all kinds of horrible behaviour that has come out as a result of this," she said.
Senator Price's phone number appears to have been leaked after some voters took to social media to complain they had received unsolicited texts, purportedly from the Senator herself, telling them to oppose the Voice to Parliament.
The text messages told voters the Voice to Parliament "is risky, unknown and divisive", and linked to a Liberal Party website collecting data for postal votes.
"Hi, it's Jacinta Price," the texts began. "The Referendum is on 14 Oct. The Voice is risky unknown and divisive. Don't know? Say no. For a postal vote go to https://postal.vote".
The link sent users to a website authorised by the Liberal Party - rather than the Australian Electoral Commission's official site - and prompted them to provide their contact details to "apply" for a postal vote.
But on the last page of the online form, the website says users "will be providing this information to the Liberal Party of Australia and the Nationals, who will contact you regarding the referendum", adding they will now be "redirected to the Australian Electoral Commission website".
The Canberra Times has reached out to Senator Nampijinpa Price for comment. It is unconfirmed at this stage whether or not the texts were sent by her team. Advance - the conservative activist group running the anti-Voice campaign Fair Australia - told this masthead the text messages were not related to Advance or the Fair Australia campaign.
In response to questions, a Liberal Party spokesperson did not confirm nor deny whether the party was responsible for the texts, but said it was "encouraging Australians to vote 'no'."
