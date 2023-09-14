The Commonwealth's failure to deliver software in time will force the ACT to push back its energy efficiency and liveable housing standards, the territory's building minister has said.
New, higher energy efficiency standards for newly built houses in the territory, along with improved condensation management standards and commercial building standards will come into force on January 15, 2024.
Sustainable Building and Construction Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said the standards were due to come into effect in the territory next month, but the delay was beyond the ACT government's control.
"The software to measure energy ratings under the new house energy rating scheme has not been delivered by the Commonwealth government.
"Because of this, we have had to change the timing around the implementation of the national construction code in the ACT.
"The additional time will give the building and construction industry a greater opportunity to become familiar with the new software and to undergo training allowing industry to ensure new building designs meet the 7-star energy efficiency and whole of home energy use provisions."
Ms Vassarotti said she remained committed to implementing the updated national construction code in full.
"The ACT is leading the country in the implementation of these improved standards, adopting the changes as quickly as it technically possible and not delaying implementation in ways that other jurisdictions have chosen to do," she said.
Buildings constructed to the 2022 national construction code standards will exceed existing rules and can be approved under the current system.
The new requirements also include introducing requirements that would make it easier to upgrade houses to support access for people with disabilities, and ensure commercial buildings allow the installation of renewables, like solar panels, and electric vehicle chargers.
Meanwhile, Ms Vassarotti on Thursday introduced a bill to the Legislative Assembly that would amend construction and building laws and improve the regulatory system.
The bill introduces new regulation covering the installation and maintenance of medical gas systems, which is designed to respond to issues identified following the death of a baby in a Western Sydney hospital in 2016 where the oxygen and nitrous oxide lines were connected around the wrong way.
"The bill also contains amendments which will allow for better regulation of electrical work on renewable energy systems and make sure that people working on installations, such as rooftop solar, have the appropriate skills and training," Ms Vassarotti said.
"An effective regulatory system is critical to the sustainability of the building and construction industry."
