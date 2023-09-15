The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra weather | Snake sightings, magpie swoopings: what's the best way to spot an early spring?

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
September 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a tough call. Cyclists are adamant that magpies struck much earlier this year. Asthmatics are adamant that the pollen season started earlier (Pollen Canberra has charts showing a spike in pollen in Canberra two weeks earlier than usual).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.