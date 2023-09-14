GWS Giants coach Cam Bernasconi called his players into a meeting and started talking about resilience - but it had little to do with a two-game losing streak.
It was about Emily Pease, who has been waiting 11 months for an AFLW recall after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament.
Fair to say the room erupted when Bernasconi revealed the 21-year-old will return for a clash with Richmond at Blacktown International Sportspark on Saturday.
Pease staked her claim as a player to watch when she landed an AFLW rising star nomination in round six last year - but little more than a fortnight later her season was over.
"It's been a long time but I'm pretty excited for it," Pease said.
"We finished training on Wednesday and 'Berna' called everyone in to say it was a great session. He started talking about resilience and just announced to the group I was playing. It was a pretty special moment.
"You never really know how long it's going to take to get back. It could be 12 months onwards, so that's always a bit stressful. Wanting to get back for this season was my main driver through my whole rehab. Doing your knee, it's not a great time, especially at the start when you can't do much.
"Getting the call-up at first, you're so excited, then the nerves start to settle in. I'm just keen to have a crack."
The Belconnen Magpies export was drafted with pick 29 in the 2020 draft and - despite her season being cut short by an ACL tear - claimed the Giants' club rising star award last year.
So her return looms as a boost for the Giants, languishing in 16th.
"I'm so keen to get back out there with the girls, it's been such a long journey," Pease said.
"I've been pretty lucky with how my rehab has gone. I was just so excited to get the call up and get back out there. Last weekend I played in a scrimmage match between the Swans and Giants, for girls who don't get selected for the AFLW teams.
"That was my first game back, this one will be my first proper AFLW game back."
