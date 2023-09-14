The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

ACT territory rights would be at risk under Peter Dutton Coalition government

By The Canberra Times
September 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With "friends" like Peter Dutton, Matt Canavan and Michaelia Cash, Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee certainly doesn't need any more enemies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.