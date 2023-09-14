With "friends" like Peter Dutton, Matt Canavan and Michaelia Cash, Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee certainly doesn't need any more enemies.
That's why she has been so quick to distance the local branch from the federal opposition's latest attempts to meddle in ACT affairs.
On Wednesday, the push to force an inquiry into the Barr government's controversial forced takeover of Calvary Hospital was slapped down in the Senate.
On Thursday, shadow attorney-general Senator Michaelia Cash introduced a private member's bill to overturn the Barr government's decision to decriminalise a number of illicit drugs including cocaine, ice and heroin.
That legislation, which has clearly defined limits on possession, marks a shift to treating addiction as a health challenge, not a law-and-order issue. The intention is to divert users to intervention programs designed to help them come off narcotics.
The Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who one would think has bigger fish to fry, has come out swinging saying "I am totally shocked and dismayed at what the ACT government is doing".
It now appears obvious that, so long as the likes of Mr Dutton are around, whenever the Coalition returns to power a revival of the Andrews Bill, or something very like it, would be on the cards.
That legislation was passed during the Howard era in order to overturn a decision by the Northern Territory government to legalise euthanasia. It was repealed last year.
As has now been shown several times, a significant number of federal Coalition MPs do not believe the ACT - and presumably also the Northern Territory - governments have the right to make independent and binding decisions affecting their citizens.
Such arrogance and presumption echoes the hardline stance the two conservative parties have adopted on the Voice. They resist the idea that an Indigenous representative body should be able to "tell them what to do", but will gladly tell people they do not represent what's in their best interests.
"We don't need to listen to you, we already and always know what is best for you" appears to be the Coalition's credo.
This reeks of a hypocritical double standard. Would Mr Dutton, Mr Canavan and Senator Cash have responded in this way if the decision to decriminalise some drugs had been made by the NSW, Queensland or Western Australian governments?
The answer is "of course not". That's because all three of those states are crucial to the future electoral fortunes of the Coalition.
Such an assault on the independence of any one of them would result in an immediate backlash similar to what is currently happening in Canberra.
The fact even Canberrans who do not necessarily support decriminalisation are incensed by what the federal Coalition is trying to do is as timely reminder Zed Seselja's failure to stand up for territory rights is the main reason he is no longer a senator for the ACT.
The local Liberal branch has clearly learnt a lesson with Ms Lee saying "I do not agree with this action taken by the federal Coalition to seek to overturn legislation that was passed by the ACT Assembly".
Ms Lee has written to Mr Dutton, Senator Cash and Julian Leeser to voice her concerns. While she disagrees with decriminalisation the Canberra Liberals leader says if Canberrans want it overturned they should vote ACT Labor out at the next election.
That is as it should be. It's called democracy Mr Dutton.
