Canberra's $4 million streets revealed in new data

All you need to live in Canberra's most expensive street is a good gardening team, a penchant for palatial property and a cool $4.5 million.
New data by property research firm Suburbtrends has revealed Canberra's top 50 most expensive streets, based on recent sales and nearby home values.
The top two streets had a median value of more than $4 million.
Some might be surprised to find Mugga Way, Canberra's "golden mile", didn't even make the top 10.
The big news this week was the landmark changes announced for the ACT planning system, in particular the changes to RZ1 blocks.
Under the new Territory Plan, a second, separately titled property would be allowed on any RZ1 block of at least 800 square metres.
The move is said to increase housing supply, but industry figures believe the costs involved with building a second home could deter property owners from taking up the policy.
Two large-scale Canberra developments were also making news this week.
The ACT planning authority knocked back a proposal by Evri Group to build more than 430 build-to-rent units and a commercial office building on a prime site in Braddon.
The authority took 18 months to hand down its decision.
Evri Group development manager Rob Speight said the team was "very surprised by the decision to refuse our application on grounds of parking".
Mr Speight said the group would continue to work with the planning directorate "to reach the right outcome".
Another developer was forced to go back to the drawing board after their proposal for 219 apartments in Casey was also refused.
The local community had previously raised concerns with the size of the project.
KG Capitol and Jega have resubmitted the plans, reducing the height and number of apartments.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
