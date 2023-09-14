The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Deven Jackson signs with Canberra United for A-League Women's season

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
September 15 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Deven Jackson is set to cap a stunning return to soccer after signing with Canberra United for the upcoming A-League Women's season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.