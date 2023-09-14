Deven Jackson is set to cap a stunning return to soccer after signing with Canberra United for the upcoming A-League Women's season.
A highly touted junior with a penchant for scoring goals, the New Zealander walked away from the sport in 2019 after three hip operations.
Jackson only returned to soccer last year and instantly made an impact, leading Eastlake to the New Zealand National League title.
Such is her talent, she was plucked from the amateur competition to represent the Football Ferns in a friendly against the United States in January.
Now, the striker is set to make a long-awaited A-League debut.
"I am delighted to have signed for Canberra United for the new season and am thankful to [coach Njegosh Popovich] and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do at this level," Jackson said.
"This is a tremendous opportunity for me, and I can't wait to start."
Jackson's signature comes as Popovich continues to steadily build his squad ahead of the start of their A-League campaign.
The side will commence their season against Adelaide United on October 15, with another player signing expected to be announced next week.
Popovich has assembled a young squad and said Jackson will add plenty on and off the field.
"Deven is a very exciting talent. She has great technique, plenty of pace, and has an eye for goal which is critical at the elite level," Popovich said.
"Having made her debut for New Zealand, Deven is beginning to understand how top-level football works.
"As a forward, Deven has all the attributes you look for, including a combative presence that makes life difficult for defenders. I am sure she will settle into the squad very quickly and will play an integral part in our 2023-24 season."
