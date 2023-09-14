The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT will study releasing cabinet papers sooner but Liberal's 30-day push fails

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated September 14 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A two-year investigation will consider whether cabinet documents in the ACT can be released sooner than under current 10-year secrecy provisions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.