ACT Policing ask help in finding missing 13-year-old girl Ava Keenan

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated September 14 2023 - 8:33pm, first published 6:55pm
ACT Policing has asked the public to help them find a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit and white sneakers.

