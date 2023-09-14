ACT Policing has asked the public to help them find a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit and white sneakers.
Ava Keenan is believed to have caught the 5.08pm train from Canberra to Campbelltown on Wednesday evening,
She should have arrived at 8.38pm.
Police said they "believe that she could be in the Campbelltown or Chester Hill areas and hold concerns for her welfare."
Ava is Caucasian, with a fair complexion, long dark hair and of medium build.
She was carrying a Nike duffle bag when she left Canberra, police said.
"Police are asking anyone in the ACT who may know of her whereabouts or anyone in NSW who has seen Ava to contact local police on 131 444 quoting ACT reference number 7537194," they said.
