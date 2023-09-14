A mother and step-father have been accused of seriously injuring a four-year-old boy, allegedly leaving him with a fractured skull and other "unexplained injuries".
"Pa hurt me today and mum hurt me yesterday because I was annoying," the child told a nurse following the alleged incidents.
A doctor said the alleged victim "appeared to have been repeatedly struck with a blunt circular object".
The 29-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the alleged victim's identity, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, one day after the woman was also granted conditional liberty.
The male alleged offender, who is on parole for "quite serious offences", pleaded not guilty to aggravated recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Leaving court, the man smiled at media cameras and gave a thumbs up.
Police documents tendered to the court state the alleged offenders on Wednesday called an ambulance for the child, who was pale, drowsy, vomiting and had a "misshapen head".
Paramedics were told the alleged victim had fallen off a bike but, upon discovering bruising to his head and spine, assessed the injuries were not consistent with the explanation.
Police were called and told the boy's injuries included a circular bruise to the head, similar bruises to each of his buttocks, and bruises to his hands, spine, legs and hip.
A report later identified the alleged victim also suffered small bleeds on his brain.
The court heard on Friday the child, whom prosecutor Alexandra Back described as "extremely vulnerable", was still in hospital and no longer in the care of the two alleged offenders.
A doctor who examined the child told police she held "extreme concerns" for his safety and said many of his injuries were "non-accidental".
Court documents claim the man was "actively avoiding" police but was eventually arrested on Thursday.
He told officers the boy had a number of unexplained bruises on his body on Wednesday and that his stepson later fell off his bike.
"I hit my head on the concrete," the man recounted the boy had told him.
The step-father denied causing any of the injuries.
The man's bail conditions include not contacting the alleged co-offender and not approaching the hospital where the boy is located unless for a "genuine medical emergency".
He is set to face court again later next month.
The 28-year-old woman faced court on Wednesday on the charge of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.
It is not known if she entered a plea in relation to this charge.
She told police she had left her son with his step-father and that the boy did not have any injuries at that time.
Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference P2192125. Information can be provided anonymously.
