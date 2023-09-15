The Canberra Times
Jack Waterford | The real enemies of truth and freedom are close to home

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated September 15 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:00pm
General Angus Campbell is concerned about "truth decay" and artificial intelligence, worried that eventually citizens of this country will be unable to sift fact from fiction. Countries such as Russia were using disinformation as a weapon of statecraft in America and Britain, and engaging in campaigns that could increasingly be used to fracture "the trust that binds us," he told a seminar organised by Australian Strategic Policy Institute this week.

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

