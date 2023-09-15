Canberra's most expensive streets are some of the city's best-kept secrets, known only to their residents and the agents who get to sell their tightly held homes.
New research by property data firm Suburbtrends has listed the top 50 most expensive streets in the ACT.
Streets in Forrest and Deakin dominated the list but in a surprising twist Mugga Way, once touted Canberra's "golden mile", landed at number 17.
Wickham Crescent in Red Hill, home to about a dozen properties, topped the list with a median property value of $4,476,500.
Its number one position was no doubt aided by the sale of number 6 in 2021.
The two-acre property sold for $7.1 million, making it the highest selling Canberra house that year.
It was one of three Wickham Crescent homes Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka has sold during his career.
"What really attracts people is that Wickham is a very secluded pocket. It's like a quietly kept secret," he said.
He said properties on the street were "generational" homes, often held within the same family for decades.
Mr Sanfrancesco was preparing to list a "very special property" on the street in the coming months.
To compile the list of most expensive streets, Suburbtrends used an automated valuation model to estimate the value of each house on a street.
The model combined sales from the street and others nearby and excluded any streets with fewer than five computer-generated estimates.
Ord Street in Forrest came in as the second most expensive street, with a median house value of $4,258,000.
Louise Harget of Belle Property Canberra was all too familiar with the exclusive Ord Street, having sold number 2 for $5.1 million in 2022.
The street's biggest selling factors were its elevation and, like Wickham Crescent, its exclusivity, she said.
"It's a destination street; you would only go there if you live there. So it's super quiet, super elevated," Ms Harget said.
"The views are beautiful."
There were only about eight houses on the street, all of "incredible quality", she said.
National Circuit in Forrest was third on the list with a median house value of $3,924,000, the Suburbtrends data revealed.
Ms Harget said the wide, tree-lined street and the quality of the homes made it a "spectacular" address.
The top three streets came as no surprise to Ms Harget, who said houses in those areas rarely came up for sale.
"They're so tightly held, you've got to wait years and years for an opportunity to try and get in and be ready when the opportunity presents," she said.
Suburbtrends director Kent Lardner said the data was useful for buyers with a "worst house, best street" strategy.
"If you find a house that's at your budget or at a lower price in and around these locations in the list, that can often mean a pretty good strategy because you're surrounded by more expensive houses, which is always always a good thing," he said.
Mr Lardner was surprised to see two Canberra streets with a median value of more than $4 million.
He said the results were a combination of good incomes, limited housing supply and quality homes.
"The bottom line is it's an extraordinarily healthy housing market and very under supplied," he said.
