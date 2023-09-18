Jennifer writes: "Having worked as a head-hunter and recruiter in the tech industry for a few years, I am not surprised at the unscientific approach to hiring older workers. That is exactly how it was in the late 90s, with a preference for young men, a rejection of women and middle aged men despite the fact that it was the latter with solid business expertise who could have prevented many of the internet based companies from going bust. There was a belief that only very young men could understand the internet, which was ridiculous. There were highly qualified women and mature men with more technical and business experience who were rejected purely because of their age or gender. The old biases continue for many employers, despite the fact that many mature people are actually more open-minded (due to breadth of experience) than many young ones with their narrowly based inbuilt biases."