The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Why Ireland is mad about Mack Hansen at the Rugby World Cup

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated September 15 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ireland are the top-ranked team in the world and are among the favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup - but they'd be "lost" without a winger from Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.