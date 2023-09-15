Ireland are the top-ranked team in the world and are among the favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup - but they'd be "lost" without a winger from Canberra.
Who had that on their Rugby World Cup bingo card a little more than a year ago?
Probably the same amount that had Mack Hansen walking into a tattoo parlour asking for a picture of Ireland coach Andy Farrell to be drawn on his leg.
Hansen once sidestepped his way around a Canberra backyard dreaming of wearing Wallaby gold before emulating his idol Stephen Larkham in pulling on an ACT Brumbies jersey. But there came a time he was passed over by Australian Super Rugby clubs.
Now the 25-year-old, who qualifies for Ireland through his Cork-born mother Diana, is preparing for his first World Cup start after being named on the wing for Ireland in their clash with Tonga in Nantes on Sunday morning.
MORE SPORT:
"He's been a breath of fresh air," Irish flanker Peter O'Mahony said. "Obviously an incredible character, good person. We talk about it a lot in the squad we have and how important that is to fit in. Straight away we knew he was a top man.
"A character but above it all he's an incredible athlete and one of the world's best wingers at the moment which is a great addition to have to the squad.
"The overriding factor is that he's a good person and he's seamlessly fitted into our squad. He's been great craic obviously, and you need characters like that.
"The beauty of the game of rugby is the different characters you get and we'd be lost without guys like this.
"Tours like this are made for being incredibly serious. It's obviously our jobs, but the craic that fellas like this bring make it a great place to be."
Hansen is a larrikin in every sense, the kind Australian fans would be able to identify with in a sport so desperate for characters. It's half the reason Eddie Jones is back at the helm of the Wallabies.
But Ireland coach Farrell has shot down any talk disciplinary reasons had kept Hansen out of his squad for the opening match of the World Cup - an 82-8 win over Romania - before being parachuted onto the bench.
Asked why Hansen was overlooked in the first instance, Farrell interjected: "Was it you who kept on asking the question last week? Where the hell did all that come from? Left out of the 23? No. We wanted to give someone else a game, as simple as that. Mack's up next [for media], so you can ask him the question as well, 'was he a naughty boy?'. He definitely wasn't."
Hansen joked "we had a five-minute tiff, whatever, and we're fine now, so it's all good."
That's not to say Hansen hasn't been soaking up the atmosphere of a World Cup.
"A lot of my mates are over at the moment, so it's tough getting Snapchats of them smoking vapes and drinking beers at 12 in the morning while I'm trying to prepare for a game," Hansen said.
"But it's good craic. It's good fun to see and it'll be good to catch up with them. It's actually been nice getting that aspect outside of playing and seeing how much a World Cup means to people.
"People have been planning this for the last four years, and to see people really enjoying themselves is great."
On the field, Hansen says Tonga pose a serious threat - and Ireland's four-point win in a warm-up game against Samoa last month "taught us a few lessons" about the physical brand of football they can expect this weekend.
Should Ireland do as most expect and walk away winners, don't be surprised if Hansen is heading to the change rooms in nothing more than budgies.
The Canberra export swapped jerseys with an opponent after the Romania game and gave his shorts to a fan - much to the amusement of the coach tattooed on his leg.
"I'm not the first person to take their shorts off after a game, I doubt I'll be the last," Hansen said. "I've been told to keep them on this week, I'll try my hardest. I'll see how I'm feeling."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.