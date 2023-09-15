Times Past: September 16, 1975

On this day in 1975, The Canberra Times shared the story of the Australian flag being lowered in Papua New Guinea for the last time.
Prince Charles, the governor-general, Sir John Kerr, and the prime minister, Gough Whitlam, watched as the Australian flag was lowered officially for the last time in Papua New Guinea.
The low-key ceremony was performed at the Sir Hubert Murray stadium, named after one of the country's Australian administrators.
Papua New Guinea's governor-general designate, Sir John Guise, said it was important the world realised the spirit in which the ceremony was performed with the flag of the new nation's former colonisers.
"We are lowering it - not tearing it down," he said.
"This moment, and the past years of transition from Australian rule to independence have been happy and peaceful years."
Sir John Kerr addressed 10,000 people who had attended the ceremony and said the flag-lowering ceremony was "symbolic of Australia's and Papua New Guinea's shared history and past associations in both war and peace".
