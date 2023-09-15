The Canberra Times
Where are the consequences for the perpetrators of robodebt?

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 16 2023 - 6:22am, first published 5:30am
While the apology by Services Australia chief executive Rebecca Skinner offers some consolation to former APS staff affected by the rigours of "robodebt" ("Unfair toll on APS staff", September 9) it masks the fact that those involved - former government minsters and senior APS executives - have escaped without any serious consequences.

