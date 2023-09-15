Where are the consequences for the perpetrators of robodebt?

While the apology by Services Australia chief executive Rebecca Skinner offers some consolation to former APS staff affected by the rigours of "robodebt" ("Unfair toll on APS staff", September 9) it masks the fact that those involved - former government minsters and senior APS executives - have escaped without any serious consequences.
Ministers Tudge, Porter and Robert cynically resigned from their positions and deftly separated themselves from any blame. Scott Morrison shuffled to the backbenches, shamefacedly denying any culpability.
Kathryn Campbell, former Secretary of the former Dept. of Human Services, executed a perfectly choreographed resignation from her $900,000 position with AUKUS and walked away with all her considerable APS benefits intact.
What about the senior APS executives who consorted with Campbell, Tudge, Porter, Robert and Morrison to implement the "robodebt" scheme contrary to all advice that it was unlawful?
Where are they now? I suspect still lurking in the shadows, probably on stress leave waiting for the hue and cry to die down.
When in opposition, the current government, Bill Shorten in particular, was all fire and brimstone, adamant that those involved in "robodebt" would be brought to justice.
It appears that impetus is now no more than a gentle puff of smoke.
Ian Gillespie-Jones (Letters, September 13) says that if the "yes" vote succeeds, the High Court will have to decide what "executive government" means - and that only then will we know what it means.
The Advisory Report on the Constitutional Alteration (The Voice) available on the Parliament of Australia website says its meaning is the same as its use elsewhere in the constitution and that it is open for the government to direct the Voice's representations to a department or branch of a department.
This doesn't seem like a mysterious question for the High Court to decide.
Professor Abhayaratna, the head of the local branch of the doctors' union, says the ACT government has decided to impose a new payroll tax on GPs.
Payroll tax across the states and territories is harmonised and hasn't changed. There's no new tax.
The anti payroll tax avoidance arguments invented by the conglomerates buying up practices were confirmed not to work by the NSW Court of Appeal. The arrangements had already failed twice at lower levels. Previous cases on the same provisions were in Victoria and also in High Court authority.
The relevant provisions of payroll tax are of long standing. They obviously applied to doctors. Abharayatna pretends the provisions are new and that their application is novel, despite the application of those provisions in the earlier decisions being appealed.
Bulk billing needs more support. Payroll tax exemptions for corporates buying up medical practices won't help. And low access to doctors, in a region with a high ratio of doctors to population, owes nothing significant to payroll tax.
Has this government thought about the water that will be required by all the "dog boxes" it is permitting developers to build?
Come the next long dry spell and severe water restrictions will be need just to service the existing community.
The power supply will be another problem.
And, besides, the recently built "dog boxes" in Livingstone Crescent are an eye sore.
It appears that Barr and his colleagues want Canberra to be another China with everyone living in each other's pockets.
In 1918 Norman Lindsay published a delightful children's book featuring the Magic Pudding. The pudding wanted to be eaten and, no matter how much a person tried, they could never finish the entire bowl.
Now Simon Cowan and Gene Tunney ("Degrowth proponents wrong to claim capitalism causes climate change", September 9) seem to have mistaken this idea as a valid description the economy. They presume the planet has boundless resources that will defy human exploitation regardless of how much we extract. Pollution and, in particular, global warming, is impervious to the ever growing demands of population and the economy. The pudding's "innovations" will magically solve these problems.
Somebody needs to break it to Cowan and Tunney that the Magic Pudding is a fantasy. There is no way that technology can keep up with growing energy demand. Already we may be beyond climate tipping points.
Cowan and Tunney ignore the fact that without a healthy environment and a healthy society the economy is doomed.
Nobody should say degrowth is easy. But what they really care about is unleashing global corporations to do whatever they feel like.
If dinosaur economists such as these want to know "dangerous" means, it looks a lot like what we're doing now.
So Garry Linnell ("Hell on earth is good enough for our worst offenders", September 9) has discovered correlational studies which show executions deter murder.
If he digs a bit deeper he might also discover that a correlation is useful for prediction but not for eliciting a causal connection between the correlated variables.
I look forward to a more researched column that does not include a role for the death penalty as retribution for victim's families being an important reason for its reintroduction.
Re: Police issues and policy (Letters, September 11).
The ACT Chief Police Officer was not inappropriately commenting on the ACT government's policing policies. He was stating his opinion on how to resolve the concerns by the AFPA on the industrial issues facing its members - stress, long shifts and hours, shortage of sworn police for necessary professional development.
The fact that the CPO agrees with some of the concerns of the AFPA does not make his commentary political. Merely, hard-nosed industrial commentary.
Oops, its called "workplace relations" now.
Support our local police.
Data released by the Department of Health and Aged Care shows the ACT has by far the lowest rate of bulk billed GP visits in the nation, and that's before the Labor/Greens decision to collect payroll tax from GPs.
If Andrew Barr was sincere about reducing our community's health care costs and increasing the availability of GPs to those struggling to make ends meet, thereby reducing the long-term and often preventable health problems and the burden on hospital emergency departments, he could easily do so.
He would just open a chain of ACT government-run bulk billing GP practices across the city.
That shouldn't be a problem given he claims practices with 65 per cent bulk billing are viable. Not only would he improve health care and reduce long-term health costs, he'd have created a nice little earner.
Such a positive step would be a no-brainer for a true and energetic Labor/Greens government with an ounce of initiative and compassion.
Bill Stefaniak (Letters, September 14) is correct. There are many racist countries around the world including a good number who will condemn Australia if we vote down the coming referendum.
However, his belief that Australia is an easy going, tolerant nation is myopic at best and head-in-the-sand ignorant at worst.
We are and always have been inclined to racist policies combined with extreme intolerance towards those who are different.
From the beginning of the colonial takeover to the present day our history has been littered with examples of intolerance and discrimination at all levels by people in the general community to official administration and policies.
Only the most naive amongst us would deny the truth of this. It's time we showed the world we can change. A vote for "yes" would help.
"Everything is a fight. It's just not pleasant. When you do have meetings with them, it's just this blank look. It's like they practice in a cult - they don't pass comment or acknowledge anything".
A bureaucratic nightmare episode of "Utopia"?
No, Megan Doherty's article "Outside pools 'will open next month" (Letters, September 11) reporting on dealings with the ACT government's Property Group. How has the once proud ACT administration come to this?
