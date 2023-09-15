Where are the consequences for the perpetrators of robodebt?

Now Simon Cowan and Gene Tunney ("Degrowth proponents wrong to claim capitalism causes climate change", September 9) seem to have mistaken this idea as a valid description the economy. They presume the planet has boundless resources that will defy human exploitation regardless of how much we extract. Pollution and, in particular, global warming, is impervious to the ever growing demands of population and the economy. The pudding's "innovations" will magically solve these problems.