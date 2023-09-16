Times Past: September 17, 1989

With houses growing and block sizes shrinking, the biggest boat you could build in most Canberra backyards in 2023 would probably be a model boat or anything smaller than a 'tinny'. On this day in 1989, The Canberra Times reported on a man that had spent years building a sailing boat and the precarious procedure to get it out of the backyard and into the ocean.
Eric Sinclair would complete a nine year labour of love when he would move his nine metre yacht from suburban Chifley to Jervis Bay on the NSW South Coast.
"It's something I've been dreaming about for 20 odd years - building my own yacht and sailing around the coast of Australia... maybe even further," he said. "It's a dream that's starting to come true at last."
But the move may not be as straightforward as it sounds. A 40 tonne crane will have to lift the steel hull over the Sinclair's house and load it onto a truck. Mr Sinclair built the boat himself and designed everything except the hull, which was the work of Sydney ship builder William Bollard.
"I made everything single thing myself," he said. "I used every bit of ingenuity I could to save money because I never had a lot."
The sloop cost about $15,000 to build over the nine years and Mr Sinclair believed that his work saved him about $35,000.
Mr Sinclair would be eligible for retirement the following year and intended to brush up on his sailing skills before he and his wife, Mollie, go exploring the Australian coast line.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.