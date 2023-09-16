The Canberra Times
Times Past: September 17, 1989

By Jess Hollingsworth
September 17 2023 - 12:00am
With houses growing and block sizes shrinking, the biggest boat you could build in most Canberra backyards in 2023 would probably be a model boat or anything smaller than a 'tinny'. On this day in 1989, The Canberra Times reported on a man that had spent years building a sailing boat and the precarious procedure to get it out of the backyard and into the ocean.

