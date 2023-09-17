Times Past: September 18, 1976

On this day in 1976, The Canberra Times was looking forward to a week of celebration of the 50th anniversary of printing and informing Canberrans. By celebrating the paper, there were many souvenirs, tours and liftouts for the Canberra people to hold onto as mementos.
A week of celebrations of the 50th anniversary of The Canberra Times was to begin on the following Monday, September 20. The Monday edition would contain a 60-page supplement reviewing the history of the national capital and its newspaper. Compiled by staff writers and contributors, it would be an authoritative, prestige document of wide interest.
There would even be colourful I'm a Sign of The Times souvenir T-shirts featuring a reproduction of the first front page would be available from the newsagencies, ranging from children's sizes through to large adult sizes.
There would be a special news report on the Monday night for The Canberra Times' 50th anniversary, and an exhibition would be held at the Monaro Mall in Fyshwick featuring the first printing press used by the early Canberra Times.
There were plans to present a special birthday cake to five Canberra homes for children: Marymead, Barnardos, Downer Home, Hartley House, Chapman Hotel and Melba Hotel.
Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser would be a prominent guest speaker at a planned lunch for Canberra civic and business leaders, with the chairman and directors of Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd, the publishers of The Canberra Times.
