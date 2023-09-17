The Canberra Times
Times Past: September 18, 1976

By Jess Hollingsworth
September 18 2023 - 12:00am
On this day in 1976, The Canberra Times was looking forward to a week of celebration of the 50th anniversary of printing and informing Canberrans. By celebrating the paper, there were many souvenirs, tours and liftouts for the Canberra people to hold onto as mementos.

