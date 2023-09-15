The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

The inner-Canberra suburbs where unit prices have hit the jackpot

By Jessica Taulaga, Jemimah Clegg
Updated September 15 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aerial view of Canberra CBD and Parliament House Canberra Photo: iStock
Aerial view of Canberra CBD and Parliament House Canberra Photo: iStock

Property hunters are paying a premium to be closer to the city centres - and some suburbs have seen their median unit prices skyrocket over the past year, data shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.