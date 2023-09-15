Brent Clark laughs because he can't quite answer the question.
You want to know how valuable a player like Mikaela Patterson is in Hockey ACT's Capital League One grand final, to which her Tuggeranong coach eventually replies: "invaluable".
"She's a quality player and arguably the best player in the ACT competition," Clark said.
"From a coaching perspective, I think it's just amazing to have a player of her calibre. I'm really fortunate to have so many good players in the team. Having a player like a Mikki Paterson, it just gives the team a boost.
"There's just a quality on the pitch that you get from players like that, they inspire confidence. You know players like that can turn a game.
"It's the confidence factor. It doesn't matter if you're one or two goals down, when you've got high quality players, you don't panic and you know you can come back into the match.
"She's got a great hockey brain, reads play exceptionally well, highly-skilled - all the aspects you want in a good player. She's been around for a long time, she's an ex-Hockeyroo.
"The big thing with Mikki is her ability to read the game. She knows where to be at the right time."
So it's clear Patterson will have a big say in the outcome of the women's grand final between Tuggeranong and Goulburn Districts at the Lyneham Hockey Centre on Saturday evening.
But while plenty of eyes will be on the reigning McKay Medallist as she tries to steer Tuggeranong to their third top grade women's title, Clark assures you this is no one-woman show.
He rattles off names like captain Sophie Gaughan, Samantha Economos, Ashleigh Deacon and Sarah White, tipping all four to play key roles in the decider.
Beating Goulburn is no mean feat.
They've gone to another level after losing last year's grand final. They won 19 of 21 regular season games before toppling reigning premiers St Patrick's in the major semi-final. Now Goulburn are one win away from lifting the Judith Larkins Shield for the first time.
Tipping a winner is no easier in the men's Capital League One grand final between Wests and United.
Wests are chasing their fifth Hill Trophy in six years and have lost just once this year. The problem? The only team to beat them is United. The ledger is level between the two sides this year, with both claiming one win, one loss and a draw from three meetings.
United arrive at Carter Field on Saturday chasing their first premiership in 20 years.
HOCKEY ACT CAPITAL LEAGUE ONE GRAND FINALS
