While Australians are doing it tough with the cost of living and housing crises, and the Voice debate continues to grip the nation, this country's travails pale into insignificance in light of what has happened in north Africa this week.
Both the Moroccan earthquake which is believed to have killed more than 3000 people and the Libyan flood which may have killed more than 20,000 people are two of the worst natural disasters of the century to date.
Tens of thousands of people have been injured and hundreds of thousands are homeless.
At least a quarter of the ancient Libyan port city of Derna, which can trace its origins back more than 2000 years, has been wiped off the face of the earth.
It is feared that almost one in five of its 125,000 inhabitants were drowned when two dams above the city burst during a massive storm.
While climate change may have been a contributing factor the proximate cause of this catastrophe was human negligence.
Libya, which has not known peace since Gadaffi's overthrow, is close to being a failed state with two governments - one in the east where the flood occurred, and one in the west.
There have been reports that while local authorities knew the dams 11.5 kilometres from the town were in a state of disrepair they had taken no action to render them safe.
It is not yet known what action, if any, the Australian government will take to assist the survivors. The situation is complex in view of the contested nature of governance in the country.
Charity Australians for UNHCR, which is calling for donations to help the homeless, said the United Nations refugee agency is working with countries around the world to provide shelter, blankets, medical supplies and the like for people who have lost everything - including hope.
While the Australian government has pledged a million dollars in assistance to the victims of the Moroccan earthquake that seems just a drop in the ocean given the scale of the catastrophe.
The 6.8 magnitude earthquake occurred late last Friday night (local time) and levelled tens of thousands of mudbrick and stonewalled houses in moments.
Residents were caught entirely unawares. Thousands died in their beds when their homes collapsed on top of them.
The scale of the devastation in both Morocco and Derna is hard to accept. The stories of human tragedy are heart breaking, the photos and video footage beyond belief, and the suffering of the survivors beyond comprehension.
This is a chilling reminder that life is precarious. The world is changing - and not for the better.
Climate change has contributed to an increase in catastrophic weather events including the 2022 European heatwave that has been blamed for an estimated 62,000 deaths.
Population growth is pushing more and more people into harms way in disaster prone areas including Australia's own floodplains.
Australians would be wrong to play down the significance of this suffering just because it has been inflicted on people we don't know who live on the other side of the world.
Surely more could be being done to assist.
In the words of John Donne: "No man is an island ... Any man's death diminishes me, because I am involved in all mankind".
While times are tough right now for many Australians even a small contribution would make a difference.
Charities providing assistance in both countries include UNICEF, Islamic Relief Australia, Red Crescent and the Red Cross.
Please support them.
