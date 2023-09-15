The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Voice to Parliament: Misinformation the biggest barrier to building 'yes' vote, says Dean Parikin

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
September 16 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Misinformation, not racism, is the biggest barrier to getting people to change their minds to support a Voice to Parliament, the director of the "yes" campaign has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.