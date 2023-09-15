Misinformation, not racism, is the biggest barrier to getting people to change their minds to support a Voice to Parliament, the director of the "yes" campaign has said.
Dean Parkin said in-person interactions with people whose ardent opposition to the Voice had subsided after being presented with factual information gave him optimism.
"We always knew it was going to be a battle. But I don't think the polls are the beginning, the middle and the end of this story. I don't think that they're the entirety of how people are coming to this issue," Mr Parkin said.
In an interview with The Canberra Times a month before referendum day, Mr Parkin said the "yes" campaign had "real shot of winning the referendum".
"The best thing that our supporters can do is express their own confidence and their own support," he said.
Mr Parkin said the referendum campaign on the ground differed markedly from the way it had been driven in the media, which had put greater emphasis on division and conflict.
"The really big stark difference is that the people out in the community - there's a lot more softness in their viewpoint. I know there's been a very concerted push to force people into 'yes' and 'no' camps through polling and other commentary," he said.
"The direct experience that we're having - 150,000 homes door-knocked, nearly 40,000 volunteers out there on the ground - my own personal experience ... there is an incredible amount of openness in people's minds."
Mr Parkin said the "yes" camp knew the campaign would be tough but as the referendum day drew closer voters would focus more closely on what the choice between a "yes" and "no" vote would be.
"I just think as people get closer to the vote, they will get sharper, and even the 'no' side will agree with us that doing the same things over and over again and expecting a different result is not going to work," he said.
"The difference is they don't have a solution whereas the 'yes' vote does. So that's the very stark choice here."
Mr Parkin said 30 seconds spent explaining to strong "no" supporters that the Voice was not about stealing land or imposing taxes, and was instead about providing advice and getting outcomes for Indigenous people, their opposition softened.
"The biggest barrier is misinformation. ... It's the reason why the 'no' case is talking about everything other than the provision, everything other than the actual change," he said.
"Because when you do, and you talk to people about it, they go, 'Is that it?' And they go, 'Yeah. Oh well, that sounds about right."
While the question of details on how the Voice would operate has dominated much of the commentary about the proposal from those who oppose it, Mr Parkin said ultimately the vote was not about detail.
"What we tell people now might be very different to what's being actually legislated after the referendum. ... Before you even say, 'Well, what does it look like? And how does it work?', the first question you have to answer is, 'Well, should we have one?'," he said.
"That's the job of the people to say, 'You know what, there should be a Voice.'"
Mr Parkin said it was the job of the Federal Parliament to determine the detail on how the Voice would operate, which he said people generally understood after a face-to-face conversation.
The Voice campaign is leading up to the first Australian referendum since moving to a republic was put to a vote in 1999, but while digital campaigning has been important, Mr Parkin stressed the importance of direct contact to persuade Australians.
"I've seen a real appetite to want to be connected to this. ... My experience has been when we're able to genuinely engage with people, that's where the real connection, that's where the real persuasion comes into it," he said.
"I think that's a limitation on the 'no' case. I think they are almost entirely dependent on spamming people with text messages, with making robocalls, with social media channels. They don't have nearly 40,000 people out in the streets talking to their family and friends as volunteers."
Mr Parkin agreed the "no" campaign was vulnerable because it was not offering a solution to the well-recognised issues of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander disadvantage.
"It's an issue when you actually say, 'Well, what are you offering?' and the answer is more of the same," he said.
Meanwhile, the Yes23 campaign will launch a new television advertisement at the weekend, part of an advertising blitz in the final four weeks of the campaign.
The advertisement, which depicts a young Indigenous boy asking about his future in Australia, will roll out across all platforms from the weekend, while thousands of supporters are expected to turn up to walks in support of the Voice in cities across the country.
