In 1964 Lieutenant Rob Walls went to the US to join the RAN's new guided missile destroyer Hobart. This was a formative experience with exposure to the sophisticated technology, training and operations that had made the US Navy the preeminent naval power. Hobart was commanded by one of the RAN's most outstanding destroyer captains, Captain Guy Griffths. Hobart was the first Australian destroyer to serve in the Vietnam War and Walls served as air-intercept controller, vectoring US fighters against North Vietnamese aircraft. Griffiths organised for Walls to be seconded for a period to the nuclear powered cruiser USS Long Beach. Hobart's outstanding deployment, in which she came under shore-fire on numerous occasions, led to the ship being awarded a US Navy Unit Commendation.