Tennis ACT chief executive Mark La Brooy has unveiled a bold vision to develop the Canberra International into the region's top summer event.
The details for the 2024 tournament were locked in on Friday, with the women's event promoted to a WTA 125 competition.
The change brings the women's competition in line with the men's tournament and opens the Canberra International up to an increased level of elite players.
The tournament will be held in the first week of January and be used by many emerging stars as a launch pad for the Australian Open.
Qualifying for the first grand slam of the year will commence two days after the Canberra International singles finals, with the main draw to begin on January 15.
The event has traditionally been used as a platform for some of the sport's most exciting emerging talents. British star Katie Boulter took out the women's title in 2023 and has since soared up the rankings to become the UK's highest ranked female.
La Brooy took charge of Tennis ACT in July and is determined to build the tournament into a showpiece event in the Canberra summer.
"It's an exciting time for Tennis ACT," La Brooy said. "It's an exciting time for Canberra. Ultimately we want this event to become Canberra's premier summer event that showcases the best of the capital and future tennis stars, Canberra is the place to see them first."
Friday's announcement came as Tennis Australia unveiled the full schedule for the upcoming summer.
The United Cup will be split between Perth and Sydney and commence on December 29. The Brisbane International then makes its return on December 30 before the ACT takes centre-stage the following day.
The Canberra International will commence on December 31 and run through to Saturday January 6.
Tickets will go on sale when the tournament is launched at a community tennis day on October 29.
A number of innovations will return for 2024, with organisers planning at least one twilight session and eager to showcase local food and drink providers.
"We're looking to showcase the best of the capital," La Brooy said. "Whether that's food and beverage offerings, local produce or twilight tennis. We also want to showcase what tennis does for Canberra and the community.
"We'll highlight the inclusive and diverse nature of our programs, our women's and girl's programs are something we'll be showcasing. Ultimately we want to ensure a fun event experience for people who love tennis and families coming along with their kids. We want to provide something for the whole community."
While the exact draw won't be known until around Christmas, Tennis ACT is confident new tournament director Lawrence Robertson will play a key role attracting a high-quality field to the capital.
Players last year praised officials for providing a positive environment and La Brooy expects that to continue this summer.
"Historically players have always loved coming to Canberra," he said. "It's an event we always get phenomenal feedback from players regarding the experience, hospitality, location and courts.
"We'll also showcase the beautiful side of our city and ensure players are able to get out and experience Canberra."
