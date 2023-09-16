A debate which should have been respectful and intelligent has turned into an ugly affair which demeans this country.
Let us state clearly: Aboriginal people who feel strongly for the Voice should not be subjected to racist abuse. Nobody should, but for the descendant of peoples who suffered racism up to and including murder to be racially abused is beyond comprehension. It is shameful and casts a shadow on this country.
The Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney said her office's social media and email accounts have been inundated with racist abuse while she promotes the "yes" vote in the referendum on the Voice to Parliament.
"Racism takes its toll," her statement said.
"My message to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who are experiencing racism is this: hold your head high, be proud of your identity and who you are."
Of that, there is no doubt. If people are abused, may their resolve be greater. But there is another side, too.
If an Aboriginal person opposes the Voice, he or she should not be subject to abuse either.
When Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price opposed the Voice, Noel Pearson, one of the chief architects of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, accused of her of acting as a puppet of right-wing think tanks.
"They're the string pullers," Mr Pearson said according to SBS. "Their strategy was to find a Blakfulla to punch down on other Blakfullas."
This, too, was unacceptable. It implied that the senator didn't think for herself and was easily manipulated, even as she didn't realise it herself. He accused her of betraying her own people.
It is time for this questioning of people's motives to stop. It is time for both sides to respect the genuine feelings of others. It is time to look at the proposed measure in some sort of respectful, intelligent way.
Having said that, we suspect that the vilest abuse is coming from the racists who want the Voice to fail. Not all opponents of the Voice are racists but some are.
There is a rough-and-tumble in politics but racism obviously has no place there. It is vile and deeply depressing. It brings shame on the abuser (which is why it is often anonymous).
We should all stand against it. To the racists, we say: "Stop it".
