If anyone can upset the Queanbeyan Kangaroos in the Canberra Raiders Cup grand final, it's Tuggeranong.
The Bushrangers are the only side to have beaten the minor premiers this season - and they did so twice - once in the regular season and again in the semi-final.
The Kangaroos have been the most dominant team of the year, boasting two former Raiders stars in halfback Sam Williams and forward Sia Soliola.
But not far behind the Kangaroos have been Tuggeranong, and the Bushrangers will be hoping to hand Queanbeyan a third loss in the biggest game of the year at Seiffert Oval on Sunday.
"It'll be a really big day for the club and even after the semi-final game you could see the emotion from the old boys and the committee," Tuggeranong's Darby Medlyn said.
"It means a lot to us boys to get out there and do this."
Medlyn is still coming down off the high of beating Queanbeyan to reach the grand final, but he's confident they can do it again this weekend.
"They're a great side and everyone knows that," he said.
"We just had a focus on competing the whole time and against good teams that's what you've got to do.
"We've gotten a lot better defensively, so we can hang with teams for longer periods, and that's the main thing, being consistent through the game."
For the Bushrangers, a first grade premiership would be a history-making moment, as they haven't claimed a title since the two biggest Tuggeranong clubs merged in 2003.
"It'd be massive," Medlyn said.
"The Bushies haven't won the first grade comp before, so it'd be huge. I'm really keen and can't wait to get out there, because I know how much it means to the club."
Canberra Raiders Cup grand final
Tuggeranong Bushrangers v Queanbeyan Kangaroos at Seiffert Oval, Sunday 3.20pm
Katrina Fanning Shield grand final
Yass Magpies v West Belconnen Warriors at Seiffert Oval, Sunday 12.10pm
