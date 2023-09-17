Qantas, our once iconic, highly-respected, and formerly much-loved airline, now faces an existential crisis.
Having taken its eye off its core business in favour of pursuing activist campaigns, Qantas now faces the real risk of going the way of such other great, but now defunct airlines as Pan Am, TWA (and even our own Ansett).
We know that Qantas operates in a challenging corporate sector where many of its competitors, like Emirates, Qatar and Singapore Airlines, are state-sponsored.
But recent behaviour by Qantas, including the overselling of tickets, unlawful sackings and frequent cancellation of services, suggest a business that just isn't up to the mark.
Qantas' poor business management has not been helped by inadequate board oversight. The board's decision to appoint as CEO the former CFO Vanessa Hudson, who would have been aware of recent key financial decisions being made by Qantas, and signed off on them, suggests a board with little understanding of accountability, and certainly out-of-touch with broader community expectations.
Shareholders might consider replacing the board with directors selected for the business acumen they can bring to the table.
I've had the pleasure of watching and listening to Jacinta Price, the opposition Indigenous affairs spokeswoman, at the Press Club. What a difference to Linda Burney.
Price is an articulate, confident woman who is across all aspects of her portfolio. No hesitation in answering questions put to her regarding her "no" stance to the referendum. People undecided on which way they intend to vote in the referendum, need only listen to her reasons for her stance for voting "no" (and this from a First Nations person) to hear the shortcomings of the "yes" case.
According to government websites, we voters are being asked to vote "yes" or "no" to the following question:
"A proposed law to alter the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?" We are also told that if the referendum passes, the constitution will be amended with these words:
i. There shall be a body to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
ii. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
iii. The parliament shall, subject to this constitution have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice including its composition, functions, powers and procedures.
Why would anyone vote against this proposition unless they believed that First Australians are an inferior race?
The issue of building apartments without parking spaces seems to have lost momentum.
I was thinking as I rode my tricycle recently that I still need a place to keep it secure from the rain and thieves. In fact, my wife and I have a tricycle each. Even if people have no car, they will still need somewhere to store them. Have the planners thought about that?
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tina Quinn, whose body was found in the Yass River recently; indeed, a tragedy.
However, I was astounded to read that Detective Chief Inspector, Brendan Bernie, described Ms Quinn as a "normal housewife". Pray tell, what does this actually mean? What is a "normal housewife"?
As an equality feminist, I found Mr Bernie's description to be offensive and highly disrespectful of a woman who appeared to have been a lot more than a woman tending to the needs of her family and husband.
Perhaps the NSW Police should look at how they use language. Mr Bernie's comment took me back to the 1950s and 1960s where it was seen to be the woman's job to "serve" their husband and family.
Get with the times and cease labelling valued members of community in a highly derogatory manner.
When a wheat crop grows it sends out many seed heads or "tillers".
The dry and hot winds over the past week have killed off many of the tillers for this season. Regardless of whether it rains again this year, crop yields in NSW have been significantly impacted by the past week's hot dry winds.
It is without a doubt the reduction in tilling will result in farmers' wheat yield being down. The only likely saviour of this year's grain crop in western NSW is that farmers may end up producing higher protein grain (pizza dough rather than biscuit dough).
This year's yields in the farming sector have already been impacted.
I write as a trained agronomist with specialisation in agriculture.
I note some rumbling from so-called tax experts regarding the possibility of death taxes on estates over a certain amount.
Why doesn't anyone ever consider the amount of taxes individuals have actually paid over their lifetime.
Surely ATO has the figures. Many "poor" old PAYE workers pay millions over their lives with little or no deductions whereas I suspect many very high income earners have tax accountants engineer things so they pay little or no tax.
This latter group should be the ones hit with a so-0called "death tax".
Why is the federal government keeping the Climate Risk Assessment Report under wraps?
Former Defence Force chief Admiral Barrie is right to question the government's lack of transparency.
Intensifying weather disasters are a real threat to our national security.
This includes damage to infrastructure like rail links and the energy grid, crop failures and water supply issues.
Increased migration is also predicted.
Yet our government continues to hide its head in the sand and support the extension of coal and gas projects well into the future.
The need for decisive planning on this issue needs to start now. The Australian people deserve better.
Doug Hurst (Letters, September 12) deserves credit if only for distilling Sky After Dark into just three paragraphs.
Many "no" voters insist they are not racist, but with his reference to "stone-age beliefs", Doug doesn't worry about that nonsense.
His phrase "past sins, real or imagined" sums it all up.
In Doug's history half-a-million people peacefully relinquished their traditional lands, lured no doubt by the five-star accommodation in the mission station located on the least arable property within 800 kilometres of home.
No doubt they were relieved to have their complex belief system replaced with a simple mix of Christianity and capitalism.
And permanent free 24/7 childcare? What a luxury.
It says so much about the shallowness of modern Australia that we prefer to save a couple of hundred dollars on an airfare and close our minds to the outrageous treatment of 13 Australian women on a Qatar Airways flight who were strip-searched at Doha Airport in a vain attempt to see if one of them had just given birth to a baby found dumped in a toilet rubbish bin. Is that the kind of people the authorities think we are?
Imagine if it was your wife, partner, girlfriend or daughter. Or you. We are so easily bought off with a couple of hundred bucks.
Greg Adamson (Letters, September 10) has a very simplistic understanding of equality that informs his "no" vote. The reason I am voting "yes" is that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, who were colonised by the rest of us, have not had equal treatment.
They were excluded from the constitution in 1901, and since 1788 have their lands, waters and their children taken, been massacred and killed by imported diseases, incarcerated at unspeakable rates, and been subject to racism, exclusion and hatred.
The Voice gives them no additional rights, just a chance to advise the government on programs, policies and legislation that may help them to walk as equals in this country.
Plenty of "whitefellas" give advice to governments every day through their lobbyists. All First Nations people want is a Voice to do the same. Parliament will still make the decisions, but better-informed ones, I hope.
To me the Voice referendum boils down to a simple question: do our First Nations people, who have lived here the longest but are our most disadvantaged, deserve a guaranteed right to be heard? The rest will be worked out in our Parliament.
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has criticised the previous government for leaving axed Qantas workers stranded when their jobs were outsourced during the pandemic. It's good to know that this government will have no truck with shady deals to shore up Qantas now that it has regained profitability.
As a lapsed Welsh nonconformist and humanist I don't share many of Matt Canavan's values. I therefore call upon the ACT government to call for a review of decisions Mr Canavan has made in his electorate.
Two articles in The Canberra Times (September 13) about major flooding in Libya and China but not one mention of the likely signature factor of global warming. If mainstream media outlets like The Canberra Times can't make the link, how does the voting public develop any understanding of the potential climate catastrophe that awaits us?
Not all the "no" voters are racists, but all the racists will be voting "no".
In your restaurant review (September 13) the writer responds to her companion's order of sugarloaf cabbage grenobloise with a poached egg by thanking God. It seems that the smell of meat based burnt offerings preferred by God has finally been extended to a broader diet. What next, a vegan deity?
Using the sign-off "Bill Stefaniak, former Legislative Assembly members for the 'no' case" suggests that their meetings are held in a telephone box.
The NRL judiciary has handed down its verdict on Jack Wighton. A bite is a bite. Being unable to breathe is immaterial.
I take issue with your recent article on the gender pay gap in the APS and the headline ("Women have reached parity at APS1-SES2 classifications", September 15). When looking at the graph I see rough parity at only the two most senior levels. At all other levels there is moderate to gross disparity, nearly all in favour of women. Perhaps it wasn't parity that the writer was looking for.
M F Horton if I wanted to read dubious claims about Marcia Langton's reported comments on the racism and stupidity of the "no" campaign's ideas I'd go straight to News Corp outlets rather than these pages for a regurgitation of their rubbish (Letters, September 14).
