The Attorney--General's Department says it doesn't know how former Administrative Appeals Tribunal President Justice Fiona Meagher was selected for the top job, adding there was no public application or selection process.
Justice Meagher was announced as president of the tribunal in April 2022, when the former Coalition government was still in office. She resigned in December, after eight months in the role.
In response to a Question on Notice, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the department "did not advertise the role or otherwise run a selection process for the role".
"The department is not aware of how Justice Meagher was selected for this appointment," the answer continued.
The Administrative Appeals Tribunal is the body that reviews federal government decisions, including those concerning immigration, the NDIS, welfare, and veteran's affairs.
Mr Dreyfus said then-attorney general Michaelia Cash advised the acting AAT president by letter on April 1 2022 that Justice Meagher was being appointed to the role.
Senator Cash told The Canberra Times that "Justice Fiona Meagher was well qualified to be appointed as president of the AAT".
"Justice Meagher is an experienced legal practitioner having been admitted to the Supreme Court of Queensland in 1987 and the High Court of Australia in 1989," Senator Cash said.
"She has practiced law as a solicitor and as a general legal counsel in the private sector.
"Prior to her appointment as president, Justice Meagher was a deputy president and the division head of one of the most demanding divisions of the AAT, the National Disability Insurance Scheme Division."
Ms Cash said Justice Meagher's appointment as president was "made in accordance with the Cabinet Handbook".
The handbook sets out a process for recommending and making significant appointments.
The Albanese government announced in December it would scrap the AAT and replace it with a new body.
"The Albanese government is committed to restoring trust and confidence in Australia's system of administrative review - beginning with the establishment of a new administrative review body that is user-focused, efficient, accessible," a spokesperson for Mr Dreyfus said.
"A central feature of the new body will be a transparent and merit-based selection process for the appointment of non-judicial members."
Mr Dreyfus announced 39 additional members to the tribunal on Friday; some of the 75 extra members the government promised to address the existing backlog of cases while the new body is set up.
