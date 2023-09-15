Keith Dryden wasn't sure where he'd spend Friday afternoon.
His star mare In De Summertime was contesting the Group Three Tibbie Stakes at Newcastle. It's a race he'd typically like to witness first hand, however back home he had 10 horses saddling up at Canberra.
So rather than making the trek north with one runner, Dryden decided to remain at Thoroughbred Park as his team chased success on their home track.
Come Friday afternoon, the trainer was thrilled with the decision.
Dryden enjoyed four wins on his home track as a quartet of horses at vastly different stages of their careers saluted.
Everido kicked things off for Dryden on Friday with an impressive victory in his first career start.
The trainer is yet to map out a path forward for the gelding, but will consider sending him to the paddock to develop over the coming months.
Dryden then sat through a rollercoaster half-hour as Offspring prevailed in a class 2 before In De Summertime lined up in the Tibbie Stakes.
The mare wasn't disgraced, but was outclassed as she ran 10th behind winner Banana Queen.
Such was the nature of the chaotic day in Canberra, Dryden had to duck inside just to watch the Group Three event before the Federal commenced at Thoroughbred Park.
Moments later, Dryden was back in the winner's circle when Trooper Knuckle held off Joseph-Jones pair Nieces And Nephews, and Manderboss to claim the feature race.
Best Intent then closed out the party with a commanding victory in the last, the mare charging past her rivals to commence her spring preparation with a win and secure the stable's fourth for the day.
A veteran of the racing industry, Dryden has been around long enough to know how to navigate the ups and downs of racing.
So while some may have felt the elation and despair on a busy Friday afternoon, the trainer took it all in his stride.
"With the winner in the last, we're happy with the day," Dryden said.
The trainer arrived at Canberra Racecourse confident his runners would have some success, but four winners exceeded even his expectations.
While pleased with the results, the challenge now is to keep building and ensure the horses can taste victory in tougher races.
"I thought we'd have a good day," Dryden said. "All the horses have been performing well, it's just a matter of getting some luck out of the barriers. I thought we were always going to be competitive after that.
"The last winner was impressive, I was happy with that. She might go on and be a Highway horse if we can get a run in it.
"The others might have to step up to midweek grade. [Everido] was impressive, he's a nice horse for the future."
