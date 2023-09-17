The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Canberra's new planning laws must be implemented carefully

By The Canberra Times
September 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been billed as the ACT government's biggest shake-up of the planning system since self-government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.