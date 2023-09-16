Eric Hunter (Letters, September 13) reproaches King Charles III for following the "long-lasting established royal mythology that silence breeds stability". It's not mythology, it's a fact, as historically Britain under its monarchical system of governance, has been one of the most stable countries in the world. Eric is just being nasty as he is an avowed republican. Silence is golden. He would be well advised to remember that it is often better to remain silent than to say something.