It's true; "yes" strategists have made a mistake. They presumed that the "no" campaign would be conducted with honesty, accuracy and integrity. Marcia Langton has spent her adult life fighting for due recognition and practical support of Indigenous Australians. Yet, when in answer to a specific question, she calls out the continuing and deliberate misinformation on the official "no" side, she is immediately attacked personally and with clear avoidance of the context.
It's a repeat of how the Prime Minister was deliberately misconstrued over comments he made about the government being brave if it went against the Voice.
It also mirrors the personal attacks on minister Linda Burney which were totally devoid of any sense of integrity. And there are plenty of other similar instances, all of which have no place in a civilised debate.
The Opposition Leader should immediately call a halt to this toxic mix of misinformation, personal abuse and outright lies which is emanating virtually exclusively from the "no" side, including members of his own team.
How incredibly kind, generous and magnanimous of Qantas to say, in its official statement on the High Court decision that the company broke the law when it sacked 1700 ground staff, that it "accepted" the High Court decision.
I hope the seven justices who unanimously ruled that Qantas' action was illegal appreciate the spirit shown by Mr Joyce's successors.
Perhaps this is the true "Spirit of Australia" that Qantas so assiduously promotes itself as embodying: "We're lawbreaking bastards, but when we get caught we will say that we 'accept' we're lawbreaking bastards."
What arrogance. What disdain for the legal system which protects Australian workers. What contempt for all of us.
Eric Hunter (Letters, September 13) reproaches King Charles III for following the "long-lasting established royal mythology that silence breeds stability". It's not mythology, it's a fact, as historically Britain under its monarchical system of governance, has been one of the most stable countries in the world. Eric is just being nasty as he is an avowed republican. Silence is golden. He would be well advised to remember that it is often better to remain silent than to say something.
I agree with former admiral Chris Barrie and former air vice-marshal John Blackburn: Anthony Albanese and his government are failing to live up to expectations that they would lead Australia into a more climate-secure future ("Labor blasted over climate leadership", September 14).
Rather than lead the way out of looming climate catastrophe, the PM and Minister for Climate Change, Chris Bowen, are "leading" us towards that fate by showing the gas and coal industries the green light.
To make matters even worse, the Albanese government is in effect subsidising them.
To my mind, this is treachery. It must stop, or we all face a very hazardous future.
January 26 is not a day all of us can celebrate. The colourful wattle blossoming right now reminded me to suggest September 1, Wattle Day, as an alternative day.
Wattle grows across Australia and is a unifying symbol; it has a special significance in Indigenous culture.
Importantly, September 1 does not have the political opprobrium associated with most other alternative dates suggested.
Moreover, Australia Day would then be celebrated at the beginning of spring and signify a new start to life. January 26 could be renamed Foundation Day.
I think everybody would be better off if the "yes" and "no" pluggers whose shrill views are dominating the internet and the airwaves just gave us a rest for a bit.
I'd really appreciate it.
