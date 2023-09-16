The Canberra Times
'Yes' campaigners were wrong to expect a respectful debate on voice

By Letters to the Editor
September 17 2023 - 5:30am
The Voice debate has turned nasty.
It's true; "yes" strategists have made a mistake. They presumed that the "no" campaign would be conducted with honesty, accuracy and integrity. Marcia Langton has spent her adult life fighting for due recognition and practical support of Indigenous Australians. Yet, when in answer to a specific question, she calls out the continuing and deliberate misinformation on the official "no" side, she is immediately attacked personally and with clear avoidance of the context.

