There's an inseparable quartet in the Queanbeyan Kangaroos side for whom a Canberra Raiders Cup victory would be extra special.
Since under-6s, Jesse Dent, Lachlan Ingram, Bayley Hitchcock and Kaine Pagura have played together at the Kangaroos, and on Sunday afternoon against Tuggeranong Bushrangers they'll have the chance to win a grand final together in first grade.
It's an extraordinary achievement to have remained at one club together this long, and to now have a shot at Queanbeyan's first title in a decade.
"Through juniors we made a couple of grand finals, but we were never able to win one, so this will be a really good opportunity to finally get a win," Dent told The Canberra Times.
"For four of us to go all the way through and have the opportunity we have is really special."
Now all 24 - except Hitchcock who is a year younger - the mates have spent hundreds of weekends during footy season wearing the Kangaroos jersey.
All but Dent went to the same school growing up, and even today they love spending time together, which is a big reason why they've stayed in the same team so long.
"We've been pretty much best mates since we were five years old," Ingram said.
"Jesse was always the angry one, me and Bayley were the show-offs, and Kaine was the quiet one."
Dent and Ingram both excelled in the Harold Matthews system, the former missing a few years with the Kangaroos while playing SG Ball and Jersey Flegg at the Raiders.
Two ACL injuries in two years halted Dent's NRL trajectory, but he's grateful it got him back into club football, where he could share his Raiders experience, just like Queanbeyan teammates Sam Williams and Sia Soliola.
Kangaroos skipper Williams said successful teams relied on having strong relationships, so having connections like the young quartet's was invaluable.
READ MORE:
"For someone like myself that is new to the club, to see the love and pride in the jersey, and that mateship, it's really important," Williams said.
"Those four, they're thick as thieves - you can't separate them. It doesn't matter if you're doing tackling drills or you're at the pub having a beer, they're always together.
"Queanbeyan is a real rugby league town and you look at these young blokes and how much playing for the club means to them, it's very special."
Making the grand final is not just a milestone for the four men, though.
It will also be celebrated by their whole family, Ingram feeling "quietly confident" they will defeat Tuggeranong.
"It'd be awesome to win it also for the fact all our parents played for the 'Roos as well," Ingram said.
"My dad actually coached us from under-6s to under-16s, Jesse's dad was manager, Bayley's dad was a sponsor and Kaine's dad always helped out, too, so it's just as special for them."
Dent added: "It's a credit to them for supporting us for our whole football careers."
Canberra Raiders Cup grand final
Tuggeranong Bushrangers v Queanbeyan Kangaroos at Seiffert Oval, Sunday 3.20pm
Katrina Fanning Shield grand final
Yass Magpies v West Belconnen Warriors at Seiffert Oval, Sunday 12.10pm
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.