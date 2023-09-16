Pollen is in the air, magpies are swooping, snakes are slithering and spring is blooming in Canberra.
Temperatures are getting up to 10 degrees above average for this time of the year, the Bureau of Meteorology's Jake Phillips said.
"Dry and sunny weather is the main theme," he said.
"Normally in September our daytime average is around about 17 degrees.
"It's warmer this year than it has been for the last couple of years, that's for sure."
Canberrans are even putting on the togs, with Emily Viotto and Karl Michelin-Beard heading out for some windsurfing at Lake Burley Griffin on Wednesday.
Weather in the first part of next week will be sunny, but temperatures will cool down in the second half. The maximum temperatures forecast for Monday and Tuesday is sitting at late and mid-20s.
This will drop from Wednesday, which is expected to be about 23 degrees.
Temperatures are forecast to be in the late teens on Thursday and Friday. A cold front trying to move over the ACT and NSW has been blocked by a slow moving high pressure system over the Tasman Sea.
The front should reach Canberra around Wednesday. It was not unusual for spring to have inconsistent weather, Mr Phillips said.
"It's a very variable time of year, September and even October [so] people can expect [the weather] to fluctuate," he said.
ACT is only two weeks off the official bushfire season.
"It's definitely looking like fire is more of a threat than it has been for the last couple of years," Mr Phillips.
"Fortunately the environment is not quite as dry as it was in 2019 [so] we're not expecting anything of that magnitude, but its definitely a situation that people need to be aware of."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The ACT has an average fire potential this summer, ACT Rural Fire Service chief officer Rohan Scott has said.
"We are constantly monitoring the risk that is available, and we're trying to mitigate any of those potential fire runs as we can," Mr Scott said.
The ESA is encouraging Canberrans to download a bushfire, flood and storm emergency survival plan to prepare for the fire season.
