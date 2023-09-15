Two police officers were injured and transported to hospital following a crash on the Majura Parkway on Saturday morning.
About 6.15am, police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the Majura Parkway, past the Tambreet Street overpass.
The driver in this car, which had driven off the road, was not injured.
An ACT Policing spokesperson said that while police were attending the incident, a second vehicle crashed with the stationary police vehicle.
"Two officers sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospital," the spokesperson said.
"The driver of the second vehicle was not injured."
Both lanes of the road were closed for about 90 minutes, during which traffic was diverted.
Anyone who witnessed the crash who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by phone on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers website and reference P2192767.
