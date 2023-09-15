The Canberra Times
Roads cleared following crash on Majura Parkway

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 16 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 8:19am
Two police officers were injured and transported to hospital following a crash on the Majura Parkway on Saturday morning.

