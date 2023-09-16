The United Roosters have done things the hard way for two decades. So it is any surprise their premiership drought ended like this?
United have snapped a 20-year premiership drought with a stirring fourth-quarter comeback against Wests in Hockey ACT's men's Capital League One grand final at the Lyneham Hockey Centre on Saturday.
The game ended as a ball rocketed into the hand of United captain Jeremy Hopkins in his 200th game - but with his side up 2-1 when the siren sounded around Carter Field, he mightn't have felt the pain at all. He might not feel it until Monday.
Because after years of "soul-searching", the wait is finally over.
United arrived at Carter Field on Saturday in search of their first premiership since 2003, desperate to end the drought and wipe away the pain of last year's grand final loss.
Hopkins has been searching for this feeling since he made his Capital League One debut as a 16-year-old.
All the club best and fairest awards, ACT representative squads and Canberra Chill appearances in the world are good - but nothing can quite replicate the euphoria of a premiership win.
"I honestly don't know what to say. It's been 20 years since this club won a first grade flag," Hopkins said.
"We had years missing out on the finals and did some real soul-searching. We came fourth and now third [to end the regular season], we've done it the hard way."
You might have wondered if there was something about 20-year droughts in Canberra sport ending this year.
The Gungahlin Eagles won their first John I Dent Cup since 2003, and on Sunday the Tuggeranong Bushrangers will chase their maiden Canberra Raiders Cup since their inception two decades ago.
If those rugby league types from Canberra's south are looking for an omen ahead of their clash with the Queanbeyan Kangaroos at Seiffert Oval, maybe there's something to it.
Wests were heavily favoured to lift the Hill Trophy for the fifth in six years after a dominant season that saw them lose just one game - which happened to be against United - en route to the decider.
Wests had boasted the best defensive unit all year, giving up just 21 goals - 11 less than the next best in that stat column.
It made United's assignment all the more difficult when Wests struck first through Brendan Laidley midway through the first quarter, giving the minor premiers a 1-0 advantage heading into the second term.
It would stay that way until the fourth quarter, when Hopkins got the Roosters on the board midway through the term to level the ledger.
United's Matthew Neeson - who would claim the Gordon Pike Trophy for the player of the match soon after - put his side up inside the final seven minutes, and they wouldn't relinquish the lead.
For that they can thank Tim Hardy, who pulled off a miraculous save on his line with little more than a minute left. Try as they might, Wests couldn't find the equaliser with their final raids repelled by the desperate United defence.
Wests captain Owen Chivers believes his team have a right to "hold our heads up" - and they do.
But finals are made for fairytales, and this year the story belongs to United.
AT A GLANCE
Hockey ACT Capital League One men's grand final: UNITED 2 (Jeremy Hopkins, Matthew Neeson goals) bt WESTS 1 (Brendan Laidley goal) at Lyneham Hockey Centre. Gordon Pike Trophy: Matthew Neeson.
