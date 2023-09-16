The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Hai Quach, 52, last seen at Kingston Railway Station, ACT police say

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated September 16 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A missing 52-year-old man was last seen at the Kingston Railway Station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.