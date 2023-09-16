A missing 52-year-old man was last seen at the Kingston Railway Station.
Hai Quach was last seen on Friday afternoon, but did not get on a train, ACT police said.
He is described as being of Vietnamese appearance, short, with a slim build and dark balding hair.
Mr Quach was last seen wearing sandals, dark shorts, a light coloured shirt and a dark puffer vest with a white logo on the front, police said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police said the man is not believed to have access to a car but does use public transport, including taxis.
"Police hold concerns for his welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him," they said in a statement.
"Anyone who has seen Hai or who may have information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7538682."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.